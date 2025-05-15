Darren Waller and JRod Team Up for New Single 'Streets Get Cold'

(BHM) Former NFL star and recording artist Darren Waller teams up with rising vocalist JRod for a new single, "Streets Get Cold," a reflective track that dives into the emotional aftermath of a breakup. The song blends moody melodies and honest lyrics, capturing that tug-of-war between going back to someone or facing the discomfort of growth and moving on. The music video shows the highs and lows of a relationship and the tough choice to finally move on when it's over.

Waller explains, "There's that window after a breakup where you're torn-part of you wants to go back, almost like a withdrawal, and part of you knows you need to sit with the discomfort of loneliness, grief and self-reflection to move forward and grow.

"Streets Get Cold" captures that push and pull. JRod and I tapped into the pride, ego, and fear that show up in those moments. We often try to suppress where we're really at emotionally in these situations, so this one's about letting yourself feel it all - no masks, no filters."

The single is part of Waller and JRod's upcoming collaborative EP, Cadillac Problems, dropping this spring. Its release coincides with Mental Health Awareness Month, a cause close to Waller's heart. As someone who's been open about his recovery from addiction and ongoing journey with mental health, Waller continues to use music as a tool for healing and connection.

Since stepping away from football in 2024, Waller has gone all-in on music, a passion he discovered the same year he entered the NFL. In the past year, he's dropped multiple EPs, earning attention for his genre-blending sound and emotionally honest storytelling.

He's recently appeared on I Am Athlete, FS1's Speak and Unbreakable with Jay Glazer to talk about life after football, whether he'd return to the NFL, his mental and physical wellness and his evolution as an artist. Up next, he's set to compete in the global HYROX fitness competition on May 31 in New York City, further showing his commitment to both mental and physical strength.

