Darren Waller and JRod Team Up for New Single 'Streets Get Cold'

(BHM) Former NFL star and recording artist Darren Waller teams up with rising vocalist JRod for a new single, "Streets Get Cold," a reflective track that dives into the emotional aftermath of a breakup. The song blends moody melodies and honest lyrics, capturing that tug-of-war between going back to someone or facing the discomfort of growth and moving on. The music video shows the highs and lows of a relationship and the tough choice to finally move on when it's over.
Waller explains, "There's that window after a breakup where you're torn-part of you wants to go back, almost like a withdrawal, and part of you knows you need to sit with the discomfort of loneliness, grief and self-reflection to move forward and grow.
"Streets Get Cold" captures that push and pull. JRod and I tapped into the pride, ego, and fear that show up in those moments. We often try to suppress where we're really at emotionally in these situations, so this one's about letting yourself feel it all - no masks, no filters."
The single is part of Waller and JRod's upcoming collaborative EP, Cadillac Problems, dropping this spring. Its release coincides with Mental Health Awareness Month, a cause close to Waller's heart. As someone who's been open about his recovery from addiction and ongoing journey with mental health, Waller continues to use music as a tool for healing and connection.
Since stepping away from football in 2024, Waller has gone all-in on music, a passion he discovered the same year he entered the NFL. In the past year, he's dropped multiple EPs, earning attention for his genre-blending sound and emotionally honest storytelling.
He's recently appeared on I Am Athlete, FS1's Speak and Unbreakable with Jay Glazer to talk about life after football, whether he'd return to the NFL, his mental and physical wellness and his evolution as an artist. Up next, he's set to compete in the global HYROX fitness competition on May 31 in New York City, further showing his commitment to both mental and physical strength.
Alice in Chains Share Update Following Medical Emergency- Creed Reveal Summer Of 99 Replacements For 3 Doors Down- I Prevail Part Ways With Brian Burkheiser- more
Steve Perry Revisits Journey's 'Faithfully' With Willie Nelson- Live Nation Announce $30 Ticket to Summer- Chevelle Return With First New Song In Four Years- more
Ratt's 'Round and Round' Countrified By Alex Williams- Kenny Chesney's Guitars, Tiki Bars Heats Up As Vegas Residency Nears- Scotty McCreery- more
Selena Gomez and benny blanco Release 'I Said I Love You First' Short Film- Joe Jonas Releases Nostalgic 'Heart By Heart' Video- G Flip Returns With 'Disco Cowgirl'- more
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Hit the Beach in Sierra Leone!
Live: Pearl Jam Rock Nashville
On The Record: Steely Dan- Stevie Wonder- Smokey Robinson
Travel News, Trips and Tips: More Goodies for Spring Travel
Alice in Chains Share Update Following Medical Emergency
Creed Reveal Summer Of 99 Replacements For 3 Doors Down
I Prevail Part Ways With Brian Burkheiser
The Doobie Brothers Share New Song 'Angels & Mercy'
The Kinks Announce 'The Journey' Part 3
Ultra Rare Beatles White Album Pressings Aquired By Rockaway Records
Blues Traveler & Gin Blossoms To Rock Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Modern English Reveal Twin Tribes Remix Of 'Not Fake'