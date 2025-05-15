Dustin Lynch Pool Situation: Nashville 2025 Announced

(BBR) Promising can't-miss special guests and even bigger surprises for the third year, MULTI-PLATINUM star Dustin Lynch announces DUSTIN LYNCH POOL SITUATION: NASHVILLE 2025. Returning for another unpredictable day of music and mayhem at the rooftop pool of Margaritaville Hotel Nashville, the FREE and open-to-the-public event is set for June 6 during CMA Fest weekend.
The wildest of all Country music-themed pool parties has stacked past pop-ups from Brad Arnold (3 Doors Down), Jordan Davis, HARDY, Uncle Kracker, MacKenzie Porter, Little Big Town, and more, as well as provided on-site mullet haircuts, got wet-and-wild with Lynch's famous spinning wheel, and poured plenty of shots.
Admittance for 18+ guests is FREE on a first-come, first-served basis - but Lynch's Stay Country Club members will get exclusive early access. Fans can join the Stay Country Club here.
DUSTIN LYNCH POOL SITUATION: NASHVILLE 2025
10 AM: Check-In Opens
1 PM: Exclusive Early Access for Stay Country Club Members
2 PM: General Admission Entry
3 PM: Showtime!
Keeping the party going on June 7, Lynch will offer Nashville, TN, a taste of his Club Set - from his 2025 WYNN NIGHTLIFE LAS VEGAS RESIDENCY - when he hosts the DUSTIN LYNCH NIGHTLIFE PARTY at Barstool Nashville. Admittance for 21+ guests is FREE on a first-come, first-served basis. For a VIP table, text 615.606.2889.
Marking Wynn Nightlife's first-ever country music artist residency in Las Vegas, NV, through August, Lynch's 2025 WYNN NIGHTLIFE LAS VEGAS RESIDENCY boasts a live performance Daytime Pool Situation at Encore Beach Club and a Club Set at XS Nightclub. With a see-and-be-seen July 4 appearance on deck, find full details here.
Tickets are also on sale now for Lynch and Scotty McCreery's co-headlining TWO FOR THE ROAD TOUR.
