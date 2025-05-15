G Flip Returns With 'Disco Cowgirl'

(2b) Ushering in their next era, acclaimed singer, songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist G Flip has returned with their anxiously awaited new single "Disco Cowgirl."

"'Disco Cowgirl' is the first taste of a new era," shares G Flip. "It's the first stop on a larger ride that I can't wait to share with the world." On "Disco Cowgirl," G Flip takes a bold, stylistic leap, embracing slick, 1980s-inspired production. Reverb-drenched drums and shimmering synthesizers build to an anthemic chorus as G reflects on the intensity of a connection that burned bright and faded fast. The song captures the ache of fleeting love and its emotional aftermath, wrapped in the warm glow of retro-pop nostalgia. Co-written and co-produced by G Flip and longtime collaborator Aidan Hogg, "Disco Cowgirl" was brought to life in G's Los Angeles studio. G played the majority of the instruments on the track - affirming their reputation as a hands-on, multi-talented force in pop music.

Later this month, G Flip will embark on a run of European headline shows and festival dates. They will also appear at Boston's Out Loud Music Festival, Seattle's Capitol Hill Block Party, and both the Washington, DC and New York City editions of All Things Go Music Festival later this year.

