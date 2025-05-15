Joe Jonas Releases Nostalgic 'Heart By Heart' Video

(Republic) Ahead of the highly-anticipated release of his forthcoming solo album Music For People Who Believe In Love out May 23rd, GRAMMY Award-nominated singer, songwriter, actor, producer, and global superstar Joe Jonas reveals the official music video for his latest single "Heart By Heart," out now. Directed by critically acclaimed director Anthony Mandler [Beyonce, Jay Z, Rihanna], the emotional video brings the song's vulnerable lyrics to life with a nostalgic look at a past relationship.

Leading up to the official release of Music For People Who Believe In Love, Joe has been surprising fans across the country with pop-up performances, where he's been previewing unreleased songs from the record with various album collaborators.

Last week, he delivered an intimate, stripped-back acoustic performance at Nashville's legendary The Bluebird Cafe with multi-platinum singer, songwriter, and producer Alexander 23 and artist and guitarist Zane Carney.

The Tennessean praised the heartfelt performance, declaring "[The new music] highlighted Jonas' vulnerable songwriting and impressive range." A few days later, he appeared as a special guest during GRAMMY Award-winning Americana artist Sierra Ferrell's opening set as part of Post Malone's Big Ass Stadium Tour in Dallas, where the two delivered a stunning rendition of Shania Twain's "You're Still The One," teasing their own upcoming collaboration, "Sip Your Wine," on Music For People Who Believe In Love. Not to mention, the next day, Joe serenaded fans with his own surprise pop-up at the Fort Worth Stockyards, drawing hundreds of fans and debuting new songs from the album.

Last month, Joe participated in a pop-up event at the HeinekenⓇ Off Socials Bar in New York City, where he also shot part of the "Heart By Heart" music video and celebrated the launch of #SocialOffSocials-a campaign starring Joe that aims to demonstrate that connecting in real life is one of the easiest ways to disconnect from the sometimes overwhelming world of social media. On the eve of its official release, Joe shared "Heart By Heart" for the first time in front of the offline crowd-choosing to debut it using the world's oldest social network, the bar-ahead of releasing it on digital channels.

In addition to working alongside an exciting list of collaborators, songwriters, and producers, such as Alexander 23, MUNA's Josette Maskin, Lewis Capaldi, Feist, Dan Nigro, Justin Tranter, Jason Evigan, Tommy English, and Joel Little, Joe also invited a wide array of artists across genres to be featured on the album, including Sierra Ferrell, Louane & Tiny Habits, Luisa Sonza, Franklin Jonas, and DOMi & JD Beck. See the full album tracklisting below.

