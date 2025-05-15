Kenny Chesney's Guitars, Tiki Bars Heats Up As Vegas Residency Nears

(EBM) While he's not quite taking his show on the road, songwriter/superstar Kenny Chesney knows the power of the pre-game experience in No Shoes Nation. When it came time to enhance the experience for long time citizens of his world without borders, he wanted to create a space where all could come, meet up, catch up and get in the vibe before the show.

While there's no grilling in Guitars, Tiki Bars, Chesney and his team have created a space that not only documents the moment, it offers a space where people can play. Whether that means taking myriad selfies in the different spaces, grabbing a drink at the Spread the Love Bar, an amalgamation of Kenny's favorite bars at the end of the world, hitting the tailgate area for a corn hole battle or game of beer pong, dropping your secrets in a tropical feeling "confessional" then releasing them as a Message in a Bottle or going to the Good Stuff to get your custom Kenny ball cap, there's a vibe to meet your mood.

"Vegas is too hot to tailgate, so we figured we'd bring as much of it indoors as we can," Chesney offers. "I hear everybody tailgating way more than they know... So many times, I want to just jump on a gator and come out there for the party. To not have that energy? I think our shows have always started when the parking lot opens, so consider this your chance.

"I've been in my warehouse, my journals and my hard drives working on Heart*Life*Music, and I've found a lot of things that were too cool to leave at home. To be in one place, I can create a world where many of the pictures, the pieces of the puzzle, even the American Kids bus could be part of what we give you to say, 'thanks for being part of this' before you come to the show."

Walk down Memory Lane and trace all the moments along the way, walk under the all the tour flags hanging down from a massive light fixture and stroll over to Kenny's Stage, where you can be sandwiched between video walls delivering the man from Tennessee's high impact live performances and iconic videos - or for the most bold, take the stage, grab a guitar and perform a No Shoes classic. The less bold can take a selfie among the road cases.

Beyond the surf shop merch stand - where vintage tour t-shirts will be sold, there's a small-town hardwood area where you can exhale and talk about what you saw and the space in front of the American Kids bus where people can jam to their hearts content.

Kenny Chesney knows this is something very different. As Rolling Stone reported, "No Shoes Nation fandom will descend upon Las Vegas in May... The shows will be a rare chance to see Chesney outside of the massive football stadiums he usually hits on tour," that means anyone who's ever heard their life or found their meaning in his 33 No. 1s and myriad Top 5 and Top 10 hits can get ready for a festival that pulls so many threads of being part of what Variety called "a concert-going community rivaled perhaps only by Parrotheads and Deadheads." Chesney sees them as friends, people who share his work hard, love hard, live in the moment and absorb all the positive energy possible.

Kenny Chesney Live at Sphere Las Vegas

Thursday, May 22

Saturday, May 24

Sunday, May 25

Wednesday, May 28

Friday, May 30

Saturday, May 31

Wednesday, June 4

Friday, June 6

Saturday, June 7

Wednesday, June 11

Friday, June 13

Saturday, June 14

Wednesday, June 18

Friday, June 20

Saturday, June 21

