Modern English Reveal Twin Tribes Remix Of 'Not Fake'

(CCM) Legendary British new wave/post-punk band Modern English is excited to present the Twin Tribes remix of "Not Fake," a track lifted from the band's latest album, 1 2 3 4, produced by Mario J. McNulty (David Bowie, Lou Reed, Nine Inch Nails).
Transforming the swirling and atmospheric indie of the original to a deeply dark and moving electronic offering, the "Not Fake" Remix from the Texas-based, Mexican-American darkwave duo is the first of several remix offerings from Modern English set to release across 2025 that will be provided by Hugo Burnham (founding member of Gang of Four), Kontravoid, MS. BOAN, InHalt, Actors, Nuovo Testamento and Sundowners dB.
"It was such a privilege to have worked on this remix for a band of Modern English's caliber, who continue to create meaningful music that connects with people all over the world," Twin Tribes said. "Rooted in nature and honesty, this track speaks to the deep need for realness in a world full of illusion."
1 2 3 4 is Modern English's first album of new material in eight years, a collection that retains the intrinsic spirit of the band's early post-punk days and a sterling sonic example of what Modern English have always done best.
The album encompasses seething songs with a punk bite ("Long in The Tooth," "Plastic"), keyboard-forward melodic rockers ("Not Fake," "Crazy Lovers") and simmering, darkwave-meets-post-punk gems ("Exploding," "Out to Lunch").
With a touch of subtle themes lifted from After the Snow (1982) and Ricochet Days (1984) that include the environment, aging, failed relationships, love, politics and more, 1 2 3 4 finds the legendary band delving into nostalgia but, as always, exploring new creative territory.
Kicking off tomorrow, Friday, May 16 at the Cascades Amphitheater in Ridgefield, WA, Modern English will tour the U.S. with Scottish icons Simple Minds through June 22. The 24-date, Live Nation-produced tour will represent Simple Minds' biggest North American run in four decades and feature support in all markets from Soft Cell.
Simple Minds, Soft Cell, Modern English Launching Major North American Tour
Modern English Share New Single 'Long in The Tooth' And Announce New Album
Modern English Announce US Headline Tour Dates
Modern English Postpone After The Snow Tour
Alice in Chains Share Update Following Medical Emergency- Creed Reveal Summer Of 99 Replacements For 3 Doors Down- I Prevail Part Ways With Brian Burkheiser- more
Steve Perry Revisits Journey's 'Faithfully' With Willie Nelson- Live Nation Announce $30 Ticket to Summer- Chevelle Return With First New Song In Four Years- more
Ratt's 'Round and Round' Countrified By Alex Williams- Kenny Chesney's Guitars, Tiki Bars Heats Up As Vegas Residency Nears- Scotty McCreery- more
Selena Gomez and benny blanco Release 'I Said I Love You First' Short Film- Joe Jonas Releases Nostalgic 'Heart By Heart' Video- G Flip Returns With 'Disco Cowgirl'- more
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Hit the Beach in Sierra Leone!
Live: Pearl Jam Rock Nashville
On The Record: Steely Dan- Stevie Wonder- Smokey Robinson
Travel News, Trips and Tips: More Goodies for Spring Travel
Alice in Chains Share Update Following Medical Emergency
Creed Reveal Summer Of 99 Replacements For 3 Doors Down
I Prevail Part Ways With Brian Burkheiser
The Doobie Brothers Share New Song 'Angels & Mercy'
The Kinks Announce 'The Journey' Part 3
Ultra Rare Beatles White Album Pressings Aquired By Rockaway Records
Blues Traveler & Gin Blossoms To Rock Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Modern English Reveal Twin Tribes Remix Of 'Not Fake'