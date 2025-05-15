Nickelback, Coldplay Items Lead Sweet Relief Auction

(The Syndicate) As the music industry continues to find ways to support each other, Sweet Relief Musicians Fund launched a fundraiser featuring signed memorabilia & experiences from industry giants including Coldplay, R.E.M., Teddy Swims, The Mars Volta, Nickelback and more to be added to benefit Music's Mental Health Fund, a partnership between Sweet Relief and Backline.

A recent study by digital distribution platform Record Union surveyed about 1,500 musician participants in 2019 and found that 73% of independent musicians struggle with mental illness. Music's Mental Health Fund provides financial assistance to music industry professionals in need of mental health services and aims to significantly lower that percentage.

If a music industry professional already has a therapist and has encountered financial difficulty, Sweet Relief's grant will help continue their course of treatment. If they need help finding a therapist, Backline's case managers can provide a mental health plan specific to their needs and location. The fund provides a grant to cover unmet costs for a specified number of sessions. If you have a life-threatening mental health request, call 911 or 988 for immediate assistance.

Aric Steinberg, Executive Director at Sweet Relief Musicians Fund shares "We're excited to launch this auction to hep us provide mental healthcare for our music community in need. Thank you to all of the amazing artists who contributed and to our partners at Backline who help us care for our music industry professionals when they need us most."

For more information on Music's Mental Health Fund, visit here

