Selena Gomez and benny blanco Release 'I Said I Love You First' Short Film

(BHM) Vevo, the world's leading music video network, announces the release of Selena Gomez and benny blanco's short film, named after their album I Said I Love You First, as part of Vevo's performance series, Extended Play. I Said I Love You First is out now via SMG Music/Friends Keep Secrets/Interscope Records. Selena Gomez and benny blanco's short film features their Vevo Extended Play performances of "Sunset Blvd," "How Does It Feel To Be Forgotten" and "Scared Of Loving You," as well as an interview exploring their creative process, communication style, and journey as a couple.

'Vevo Extended Play' is a multi-song performance capture shot in existing locations that realize the vision of an artist's project. The series begins in an anchor space and steadily works through different locations, showing viewers the evolution of the music through creative workflow. Through artists' close collaboration with Vevo's team, Extended Play marries the art of songwriting with breathtaking visual settings for a series of bespoke performances.

Filmed at Selena and benny's home in Los Angeles, "Sunset Blvd," "How Does It Feel To Be Forgotten" and "Scared of Loving You" sees the couple in the same rooms where the song was recorded. Minimalist and intimate, they deliver must-watch, stripped-back versions of their songs for a true full-circle moment, inviting viewers into the couple's inner world.

In their kitchen, the couple delves into the positives of working with someone that you love. "It's so easy for us to work together on a project because we speak the same language both in music and personally," benny explains. "The easiest thing about this process is being able to know that once I've completed a song (well not really completed, because it's never really complete) that your notes are always extremely generous and never dismissive of the qualities I do have, you know?" Selena adds, "Rather than saying I want you to sound like something that I simply can't sound like, you're really good at making sure that it sounds authentic."

"We're inviting fans into Selena and benny's home through this short film that includes exclusive, live renditions of 'Sunset Blvd,' 'Scared of Loving You' and 'How Does It Feel To Be Forgotten' from the very room that the songs were originally recorded. From the organic conversations and performances, you can really feel the love and support between these two icons exude through the screen," said JP Evangelista, Senior Vice President, Content, Programming & Marketing, Vevo. "benny and Selena are two amazing artists, and we're so excited to release this Vevo Extended Play short film that gives us not only a glimpse into their relationship, but the story behind their latest album."

