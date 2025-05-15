The Doobie Brothers Share New Song 'Angels & Mercy'

(fcc) The Doobie Brothers released new single "Angels & Mercy" as an Instant Grat track off their upcoming new studio album WALK THIS ROAD. "Angels & Mercy" is the 5th focus track off the highly anticipated studio album and was written by Pat Simmons and producer John Shanks. The track features Simmons, Michael McDonald and John Cowan on vocals.

Themes of healing extend through many songs on the new album. Just as often, Walk This Road cuts loose and lets the guys rip. Simmons' "Angels & Mercy," an urgent-sounding, restless rocker features an exchange of fiery instrumental licks and the Doobies' signature layered harmonies. "It's fast and loud, maybe the most rocking thing on the album," Simmons says. "It's an intense song that was a lot of fun to record as well as just coming up with the parts. It's something that we can play live and have fun with it." Simmons wrote the song about a desperate man at the end of his rope, looking for redemption. Listeners hear the struggle the man faces, and the promise of deliverance waiting for him if he were to reach out and grab it.

WALK THIS ROAD was produced in Los Angeles with John Shanks and is the first studio album featuring Simmons, McDonald, Cowan and Tom Johnston. WALK THIS ROAD, out June 6 on Rhino Records features 10 newly recorded tracks including "Walk This Road," "Call Me" "Learn To Let Go" and "Lahaina." Pre-order the album now HERE.

The Doobie Brothers will be honored at the Songwriters Hall of Fame on June 12 when Johnston, Simmons and McDonald will be inducted.

The North American WALK THIS ROAD TOUR, produced by Live Nation, kicks off in Detroit August 4th and features special guests Jimmy Buffet's The Coral Reefer Band on all dates. The Coral Reefer Band will keep the party going this summer bringing the hits of Jimmy Buffett to Parrot Heads and new audiences alike on all dates of the upcoming tour.

