The Kinks Announce 'The Journey' Part 3

(BHM) The Kinks, one of the greatest ever British rock groups, continue the 60th Anniversary celebrations of their illustrious musical journey with the final part of their career-defining trilogy, The Journey, out July 11 on BMG.

With The Journey - Part 1 (featuring Kinks standards such as 'You Really Got Me', 'Waterloo Sunset' and 'All Day And All Of The Night') and The Journey - Part 2 (which included 'Lola', 'Sunny Afternoon' and 'Everybody's A Star (Starmaker)'), released in 2023, The Journey - Part 3 covers their transformative RCA/Arista period spanning 1977 to 1984. The period saw the band finally break America, leaving behind their iconic pop and experimental phases, and returning to a fresh and concise style of classic songwriting that draws on their own distinct British sense of self.

Compiled by the band, the release comes on two discs. Disc 1 is made up of 11 classic tracks and hits from the era, freshly remastered from the original ¼" production master tapes including 'Come Dancing', 'Destroyer', 'Living On A Thin Line' and more.

Disc 2 is a very special release featuring never-before-heard recordings, discovered in the Konk archive, from the band's euphoric, historic Royal Albert Hall show from July 11th 1993, including formidable renditions of 'You Really Got Me', 'Till The End of the Day', and 'Sunny Afternoon' among many others. A reminder of the band's exceptional, dynamic live shows, the celebrated show, which reflects all aspects of the band's three decade career, was a welcome homecoming following a run of arena shows throughout the US, marking three decades since their first performance there. While Britpop set the musical backdrop for the UK, the gig showcased an iconic British band in an iconic British setting, reclaiming their place in history...not that their place in history has ever really been in question. "As far as performances go, it was a high point achievement of The Kinks," Dave Davies said of the show. This set - captured from a simple desk mix - illustrates how vital the band The Kinks remained as a live act.

Available on 2CD, 2LP, Digital and HD Digital formats. The physical formats contain track-by-track commentary by the band and new liner notes from Phil Alexander. You can listen to the packages first cuts, 'Destroyer (2025 Remaster)' and 'I'm Not Like Everybody Else (Live at the Royal Albert Hall, 1993)

Related Stories

The Kinks In The Studio For 'Low Budget' 45th Anniversary

The Kinks Share New Ray Davies Mix Of 'Money Talks'

The Kinks Announce The Journey Part 2 With 'Everybody's a Star (Starmaker)' Video

The Kinks Celebrate 60th Anniversary With 'The Journey Part 1'

News > The Kinks