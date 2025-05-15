Tucker Wetmore Breaks Record With Debut Album

(Mercury) Country's hottest rising star Tucker Wetmore continues to prove he's unstoppable. His debut album What Not To has made history as the biggest country debut from a new artist in 2025. The album debuted at the No. 15 spot on Billboard's all-genre 200 Albums chart as Wetmore cracks over 1 BILLION total global streams across his catalog. Wetmore's momentum shows no signs of slowing down as he prepares to take to the hallowed Ryman Auditorium stage for his sold-out Ryman debut on Wednesday, May 21 - yet another major milestone in his skyrocketing career.

Arriving just one year after he first hit the scene, Wetmore has delivered a critically acclaimed debut album in What Not To that Billboard declares is "poised to be a star-maker." The Tennessean adds, "What Not To is sure to be heard at all times, day or night, worldwide" and praises Wetmore for being "built differently," noting the emergence of what could become "an early career hallmark as a to-the-point storyteller." GRAMMY.com echoes this sentiment, highlighting Wetmore's songwriting potential: "each song has a self-awareness and vulnerability that makes his music as relatable as it is intriguing." American Songwriter hails the album as one that "will surely make a statement. A statement articulating who he is as an artist and person, and a statement articulating that he is here to stay."

Packed with everything from radio-ready anthems to moments of real depth and vulnerability, What Not To captures the highs, lows and hard-earned lessons in Wetmore's 25 years. Standouts include the viral sensation "Brunette," which earned him the biggest streaming debut of his career, fan favorite "Drinkin' Boots" and the emotional centerpiece and album's namesake, "What Not To." The title track threads themes of struggle, growth and redemption as it finds Wetmore not claiming to have the blueprint for being a better man, but knowing what he doesn't want to carry forward. The record spans from late night ready swagger ("Bad Luck Looks Good On Me") to reflective slow burns ("Goodbye Whiskey"), showing Wetmore's expansive range as both a performer and storyteller.

Following the album's release on April 25, Wetmore just dropped the official music video for his lead single climbing at Country radio and recently entered Billboard's Hot 100, "3,2,1." Directed by Shane Drake, the new visual brings the song about the one that got away to life as the summer days fade away but the memories of love linger. Wetmore also recently made high profile performances on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! (4/29) where he made his late night television debut with a high-energy performance of "Bad Luck Looks Good On Me," as well as recent appearances on The Viall Files and The Zach Sang Show.

The album release caps off a banner month for Wetmore, who recently earned an ACM nomination for New Male Artist of the Year and brought the house down at Stagecoach on the Mane Stage for his debut performance at the coveted festival. He just wrapped his U.S. leg of the WAVES ON A SUNSET TOUR 2025 ahead of Thomas Rhett's BETTER IN BOOTS TOUR 2025 this summer as direct support across 33 dates. Wetmore and Rhett's new collaboration, "Small Town Girls," is out now.

Following his Billboard Hot 100 hits and RIAA PLATINUM-certified tracks "Wine Into Whiskey" and "Wind Up Missin' You" (his first Mediabase Country Airplay No.1), Wetmore has already been named an artist to watch by Spotify, Vevo, Billboard, MusicRow and the Grand Ole Opry. With What Not To setting the stage, Wetmore formally makes his debut as an artist with both grit and mass appeal - one that's not only worth watching, but impossible to ignore.

