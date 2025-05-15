Ultra Rare Beatles White Album Pressings Aquired By Rockaway Records

(BEC) In a landmark acquisition for music collectors and Beatles fans alike, Rockaway Records has secured an extraordinary trio of 1968 Beatles White Album LPs, numbered 007, 008, and 009.

Valued collectively at $250,000, this set not only includes the lowest three-digit U.S. number to ever surface ("007"), but is also believed to be the lowest sequentially numbered group of White Albums ever offered for sale anywhere in the world.

According to noted Beatles experts and authors Frank Daniels and Bruce Spizer, these "three-digit" White Albums were made as a test run for the number stamper at Bert-Co in Los Angeles, where the cover slicks and inserts were printed. Low numbered White Albums from the US and UK are extremely collectable, with numbers less than 100 selling for tens of thousands of dollars each. Numbers less than 10 are virtually unheard of, with an extreme example being Ringo Starr's personal UK mono pressing "No. 0000001", which sold in 2015 for almost $800,000.

This unique and irreplaceable set of Beatles White Album LPs is valued at $250,000, available to purchase at Rockaway Records here

