AVICII FOREVER Compilation Arrives

(PR) Interscope Records, Pophouse and the Avicii Estate are proud to release AVICII FOREVER, a compilation featuring 19 essential tracks from Avicii's iconic catalog, along with the brand-new single "Let's Ride Away" featuring Elle King. AVICII FOREVER is available across all major streaming platforms, in physical formats and through exclusive content on Avicii's official social channels.

Follwoing the global release of the critically acclaimed documentary I'M TIM which premiered on Netflix on New Year's Eve, this special release is a celebration of producer/DJ/songwriter Tim Bergling, better known to the world as Avicii, and honors the lasting impact and influence of his artistry.

Produced by Tim Bergling, Luke Laird and Carl Falk and written by Kacey Musgraves, Tim Bergling and Luke Laird, the new track "Let's Ride Away" is a testament to Avicii's unparalleled ability to blend genres and create music that resonates deeply with listeners. Featuring the powerful and emotive vocals of Elle King, listeners share the familiar sensation of freedom and adventure that Avicii's music engendered live and on record. The track also features the same brass band that performed on his worldwide smash "Fades Away."

Said Carl Falk, producer and longtime friend of Avicii, "Tim wasn't just a unique artist, he was a once-in-a-generation songwriter and producer, with an unmatched gift for turning any sound into something unmistakably his own. 'Let's Ride Away' captures that perfectly. It is one of those rare songs where it blends organic, roots-inspired elements with his signature melodic style in a way that feels both fresh and undeniably Avicii. Releasing it now gives even more people the chance to experience that brilliance - maybe even for the first time. He continues, "Tim's creativity knew no bounds - he could pick up any sound, any voice, any instrument and make it completely his own. One of the most beautiful things about Tim's music is its timelessness - every new generation keeps discovering Avicii, and his songs continue to touch hearts around the world."

Tim was constantly searching for new influences, new collaborators, and new voices, and in 2017, that search took him to Nashville. One of the sessions he booked was at the legendary Sound Emporium studio with Kacey Musgraves and producer Luke Laird.

Said producer Luke Laird, "Tim had that perfect balance of humility and confidence in the studio. He gave his collaborators the freedom to be creative, and at the same time, paid close attention to the best parts of the melody and lyrics and accentuated that. Working on 'Let's Ride Away' together was a true joy. I think Tim would be really happy with the way it turned out. I know he loved it the day we wrote it and Elle delivered an incredible vocal and stayed true to the melody but also put her own unique spin on it."

AVICII FOREVER makes long-awaited new music available to fans, while also elevating Avicii's profound catalogue with beloved global hits like "Wake Me Up", "Levels", "Heart Upon My Sleeve (feat. Imagine Dragons) and more, capturing the spirit and sound that made Avicii a global phenomenon. See below for the full tracklist. AVICII FOREVER was created to deepen the casual listener's knowledge of Avicii's repertoire and introduce his legacy to a new and younger generation.

The AVICII FOREVER cover art depicts a rendering of a physical monument of the Avicii logotype, hand chiselled in stone. The stone was hand selected from Bjärlov in Skåne, Sweden where Tim spent his summers growing up and both the monument and album cover pay homage to Avicii's enduring legacy which lives on forever.

AVICII FOREVER Tracklist

Wake Me Up

Levels

Let's Ride Away (feat. Elle King) (NEW SONG)

The Nights

Waiting For Love

Without You (feat. Sandro Cavazza)

SOS (feat. Aloe Blacc)

Hey Brother

Lonely Together (feat. Rita Ora)

I Could Be the One [Avicii vs Nicky Romero]

Silhouettes

Fade Into Darkness

You Make Me

The Days

For A Better Day

Addicted To You

Friend of Mine (feat. Vargas & Lagola)

Broken Arrows

Heart Upon My Sleeve (feat. Imagine Dragons)

Heaven

