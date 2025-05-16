BANKS Delivers 'Candy'

(BT PR) BANKS releases her brand-new single "Candy" via ADA Worldwide, the independent label and artist services arm of Warner Music Group. "Candy" is a poignant and introspective track that candidly addresses her personal experience with depression, the complexities of antidepressants, and the internal struggle of whether to return to them.

BANKS says it was, "The feeling like I was weak. It made me angry. It's something I had to overcome. This song is filled with my personal stories told in a dream-like way. It holds anger, blame, shame, feeling lost, love, and acceptance within its composition. It touches on family dynamics that happen when a member is depressed. When someone wants to help but can't. When offers of advice feel offensive. When antidepressants are the answer. Like the candy a child needs to stop crying. The balance between childlike sounds and the heavy subject matter creates a world that feels eerie and beautiful."

"Candy" is included on the deluxe version of BANKS's most recent album, Off With Her Head, which is also out today. The deluxe album is an extension of the bold, genre-defying body of work that channels raw emotion, vulnerability and empowerment. The Off With Her Head deluxe album also includes five acoustic tracks and features previous singles "I Hate Your Ex-Girlfriend" featuring Doechii, "Best Friends," her most recent single, "Love Is Unkind," as well as, "Delulu," and "Meddle In The Mold."

