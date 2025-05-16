BANKS Delivers 'Candy'

(BT PR) BANKS releases her brand-new single "Candy" via ADA Worldwide, the independent label and artist services arm of Warner Music Group. "Candy" is a poignant and introspective track that candidly addresses her personal experience with depression, the complexities of antidepressants, and the internal struggle of whether to return to them.
BANKS says it was, "The feeling like I was weak. It made me angry. It's something I had to overcome. This song is filled with my personal stories told in a dream-like way. It holds anger, blame, shame, feeling lost, love, and acceptance within its composition. It touches on family dynamics that happen when a member is depressed. When someone wants to help but can't. When offers of advice feel offensive. When antidepressants are the answer. Like the candy a child needs to stop crying. The balance between childlike sounds and the heavy subject matter creates a world that feels eerie and beautiful."
"Candy" is included on the deluxe version of BANKS's most recent album, Off With Her Head, which is also out today. The deluxe album is an extension of the bold, genre-defying body of work that channels raw emotion, vulnerability and empowerment. The Off With Her Head deluxe album also includes five acoustic tracks and features previous singles "I Hate Your Ex-Girlfriend" featuring Doechii, "Best Friends," her most recent single, "Love Is Unkind," as well as, "Delulu," and "Meddle In The Mold."
Roger Street Friedman Shares 'Banks of the Brazos' Video
Outer Banks Star Madison Bailey Shares New Single 'Honestly'
Stream BANKS' New Single 'Best Friends'
Legendary Band Replacing Alice in Chains At Welcome To Rockville- Metallica- Pop Evil Surprise Fans With Cover Of 'Don't You (Forget About Me)'- Linkin Park- more
Alice in Chains Share Update Following Medical Emergency- Creed Reveal Summer Of 99 Replacements For 3 Doors Down- I Prevail Part Ways With Brian Burkheiser- more
Morgan Wallen Streams 37-Track New Album 'I'm The Problem'- Toby Keith's 'Honkytonk University' Upgraded For 20th Anniversary- more
Train And Gabry Ponte Team For 'Brokenhearted'- Kesha Goes 'Boy Crazy' With New Single- World’s First Cinema Team With JD Cliffe For 'Broken'- more
RockPile: The Yagas, Peter Holsapple and More
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Hit the Beach in Sierra Leone!
Live: Pearl Jam Rock Nashville
On The Record: Steely Dan- Stevie Wonder- Smokey Robinson
Legendary Band Replacing Alice in Chains At Welcome To Rockville
Metallica Share Classic 1995 Live Video
Megadeth Offshoot Kings of Thrash Unleash 'Lockdown'
Five Finger Death Punch Tap Maria Brink For First Taste Of 20th Anniversary Package
Pop Evil Surprise Fans With Cover Of 'Don't You (Forget About Me).'
Linkin Park Stream 'From Zero' Deluxe Edition
Lorna Shore Return With 'Oblivion' Video
Singled Out: Magenta Moon's Pick Up