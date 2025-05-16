Five Finger Death Punch Tap Maria Brink For First Taste Of 20th Anniversary Package

(SRO) Multi-platinum hard rock powerhouse Five Finger Death Punch are celebrating their 20th anniversary with the release of "Best Of - Volume 1", a collection of re-recorded versions of their most iconic chart-topping songs. This move comes in response to the recent sale of the band's original master recordings by their former label, an action made without their knowledge or the opportunity to reclaim their own work.

Founding guitarist Zoltan Bathory says: "We would have loved to have a shot at reclaiming our masters, or at least to be involved in the transaction but we found out after the fact. Surprised, but not surprised. These kinds of behind closed doors deals have become far too common in the music industry.

"Labels buy, sell or trade artist's work without their knowledge or consent, reducing them to soulless commodities. But life is a chess game so when this happened to Taylor Swift, she responded by re-recording her catalog. After that respectably bold move, her fans switched to streaming the new version out of protest and loyalty. We have one of the most hardcore and loyal fan bases on the planet so I know our fans will do the same."

Coincidentally, this year marks the band's 20th anniversary, and they were already thinking about how to commemorate two decades worth of music, so when this curveball was thrown, they chose to turn it into something positive and powerful. The idea of a remix or remaster wasn't enough, so the band created a completely re-recorded 2025 edition to honor the songs and the fans who have made them matter by being with Five Finger Death Punch every step of the way.

Five Finger Death Punch emphasized their respect for the original recordings and the people they made them with but are also excited to breathe new life into fan favorites like "The Bleeding" "Bad Company" and "Wrong Side of Heaven" and to share this new chapter with fans around the world.

The first offering from the 20th Anniversary Edition, in a poetic coincidence happens to be titled "I Refuse," a fan favorite that was always meant to be a single. This reimagined, re-recorded version of "I Refuse," now features guest vocals from Maria Brink of In This Moment.

