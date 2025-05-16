Frankie Grande Gives 'Girls Just Wanna Have Fun' A 'Boys' Makeover

(Casablanca) Frankie Grande shares a brand new single and music video entitled "Boys" out now via Casablanca Records. It sets the stage for his forthcoming debut album, Hotel Rock Bottom, out June 27th. Pre-order/pre-save HERE.

"Boys" pops off as a dancefloor-ready party-starter powered up by head-nodding synths and Frankie's seismic vocal delivery. He gets flirty, lacing double entendre into the verses. However, the energy practically overflows once he hits the hook, "Boys, wanna have a little fun, wanna fake a little love."

The video was produced in partnership with MISTR, the largest LGBTQ+ telehealth platform for sexual health, delivering 100% free PrEP and DoxyPEP. The video was directed and produced by MISTR creative director, Philip Henry. Producer and editor Ron Katagiri was tapped in as well. The visual draws the spotlight to Frankie, with wild editing bouncing between the gym to the sauna with no shortage of powerhouse choreography.

He has effectively transformed the Cyndi Lauper classic "Girls Just Want To Have Fun" into "boys just wanna get some". He comments, "'Boys' is my unapologetically queer twist on a pop classic-because boys just wanna get some! I wrote it about a magical trip to Fire Island for Pride where I felt totally free, fierce, and fabulous. This track is a 'gay Pride' summer anthem for anyone who's ever danced all night, kissed under the stars, and lived their truth out loud!"

The new single arrives on the heels of "Rhythm of Love." Since releasing in March, the latter continues to buzz with over 1M streams.

