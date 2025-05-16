John Prine's The Belonging EP Vol. 1 Released

(OBR) Oh Boy Records, the beloved independent label founded by the late John Prine, is proud to call Nashville home and equally proud to be a record label run by immigrants. Today, we're honored to announce the release of The Belonging EP Vol. 1, a special collection of John Prine cover songs created to support Nashville's immigrant community while bringing a little joy to Prine fans everywhere.

Available exclusively on Bandcamp for a limited time, The Belonging EP Vol. 1 will benefit The Belonging Fund, a new initiative from the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee (CFMT) in partnership with the Metropolitan Government of Nashville and Davidson County. All proceeds from the EP will go directly to The Belonging Fund, which provides urgent assistance to immigrant families in crisis across the Nashville area.

The suggested donation for The Belonging EP Vol. 1 is $10, but fans who are able are encouraged to give more. Every dollar goes directly to those who need it most. The Belonging EP Vol. 1 is available now only on Bandcamp.

The EP features five heartfelt covers of classic songs, performed in tribute to the spirit and storytelling legacy of John Prine:

Track Listing:

My Old Kentucky Home, Goodnight

Oh Boy! (All My Love All My Kisses)

Loretta

I Just Called to Say I Love You

Sweet and Dandy

