John Prine's The Belonging EP Vol. 1 Released

(OBR) Oh Boy Records, the beloved independent label founded by the late John Prine, is proud to call Nashville home and equally proud to be a record label run by immigrants. Today, we're honored to announce the release of The Belonging EP Vol. 1, a special collection of John Prine cover songs created to support Nashville's immigrant community while bringing a little joy to Prine fans everywhere.
Available exclusively on Bandcamp for a limited time, The Belonging EP Vol. 1 will benefit The Belonging Fund, a new initiative from the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee (CFMT) in partnership with the Metropolitan Government of Nashville and Davidson County. All proceeds from the EP will go directly to The Belonging Fund, which provides urgent assistance to immigrant families in crisis across the Nashville area.
The suggested donation for The Belonging EP Vol. 1 is $10, but fans who are able are encouraged to give more. Every dollar goes directly to those who need it most. The Belonging EP Vol. 1 is available now only on Bandcamp.
The EP features five heartfelt covers of classic songs, performed in tribute to the spirit and storytelling legacy of John Prine:
Track Listing:
My Old Kentucky Home, Goodnight
Oh Boy! (All My Love All My Kisses)
Loretta
I Just Called to Say I Love You
Sweet and Dandy
The Prine Family Reveals Schedule for You Got Gold
Watch Kacey Musgraves' John Prine Inspired 'Cardinal' Video
Hear John Oates Cover John Prine's 'Long Monday'
3rd Annual You Got Gold: Celebrating the Songs of John Prine Announced
Legendary Band Replacing Alice in Chains At Welcome To Rockville- Metallica- Pop Evil Surprise Fans With Cover Of 'Don't You (Forget About Me)'- Linkin Park- more
Alice in Chains Share Update Following Medical Emergency- Creed Reveal Summer Of 99 Replacements For 3 Doors Down- I Prevail Part Ways With Brian Burkheiser- more
Morgan Wallen Streams 37-Track New Album 'I'm The Problem'- Toby Keith's 'Honkytonk University' Upgraded For 20th Anniversary- more
Train And Gabry Ponte Team For 'Brokenhearted'- Kesha Goes 'Boy Crazy' With New Single- World’s First Cinema Team With JD Cliffe For 'Broken'- more
RockPile: The Yagas, Peter Holsapple and More
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Hit the Beach in Sierra Leone!
Live: Pearl Jam Rock Nashville
On The Record: Steely Dan- Stevie Wonder- Smokey Robinson
Legendary Band Replacing Alice in Chains At Welcome To Rockville
Metallica Share Classic 1995 Live Video
Megadeth Offshoot Kings of Thrash Unleash 'Lockdown'
Five Finger Death Punch Tap Maria Brink For First Taste Of 20th Anniversary Package
Pop Evil Surprise Fans With Cover Of 'Don't You (Forget About Me).'
Linkin Park Stream 'From Zero' Deluxe Edition
Lorna Shore Return With 'Oblivion' Video
Singled Out: Magenta Moon's Pick Up