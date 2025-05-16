Kesha Goes 'Boy Crazy' With New Single

(BHM) Kesha continues the countdown to her hugely anticipated new album, . (PERIOD), with today's premiere of the scintillating latest single, "BOY CRAZY.," available everywhere now. . (PERIOD) arrives at last on Independence Day, Friday, July 4 via her own Kesha Records.
. (PERIOD) - which arrives exactly one year since Kesha returned on her own terms with 2024's smash comeback hit, "JOYRIDE" - was first unveiled with the premiere of the thrilling "YIPPEE KI-YAY. (Feat. T-Pain)," available now at all DSPs and streaming services.
Produced by Pink Slip (Ava Max, Jason Derulo) and co-written by Kesha and frequent collaborator Zhone (who previously produced and co-wrote last year's smash singles "JOYRIDE" and "DELUSIONAL"), the country-flavored party anthem was joined last week by a special remix package featuring an exclusive new spin by hit producer A. G. Cook (Charli xcx, Lady Gaga) and "The Hosed Down Remix," available everywhere now.
