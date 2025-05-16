Linkin Park Stream 'From Zero' Deluxe Edition

(Warner) Continuing their meteoric return, Linkin Park present the Deluxe Edition of their acclaimed album FROM ZERO, out now on Warner Records. The band notably extended and expanded the original chart-topping record with three brand new tracks, including the latest "Let You Fade."

Capping off this body of work, the cathartic closer doubles as an emotional highpoint boosted by the interplay between Mike Shinoda and Emily Armstrong over the ebb-and-flow of the song's heavy intro and hushed bridge. "'Let You Fade' is a favorite among the band members and our friends," said Armstrong. "It's got a deep emotional side but still a ton of energy, and we can't wait to add it to the setlist for the summer."

"Up From The Bottom" initially kickstarted this Deluxe chapter. Soaring into the Top 5 at both Alternative and Rock Radio, it has gathered 42 million Spotify streams and 22 million YouTube views on the music video. Watch HERE. Earning acclaim, Revolver applauded, "It taps into the propulsive, pop-punk-ish and mid-tempo spirit of last year's FROM ZERO single "The Emptiness Machine," and likewise features piano embellishment and a bridge sporting turntables, 808 beats and more," and NME hailed it as "ferocious" and "explosive.'

Following unforgettable shows everywhere from Mexico to Tokyo, Jakarta, and beyond, the From Zero World Tour-produced by Live Nation-is currently underway in the U.S. Next up, LINKIN PARK will headline and ignite the UEFA Champions League final Kick Off Show presented by Pepsi and UC3 on May 31st at the Munich Football Arena. From there, the tour continues with sellout dates at Wembley Stadium in London, Stade de France in Paris, and Boston's TD Garden where a second date has been added for July 31 due to overwhelming demand. This massive global jaunt carries them through to the end of the year, concluding on November 11 in Brasilia, Brazil. Special guests Spiritbox, AFI, Architects, grandson, Jean Dawson, JPEGMAFIA, and PVRIS will join on select dates. Check out the full confirmed itinerary and get tickets at https://linkinpark.com/tour.

The shows continue to receive acclaim. City Beat Cincinnati chronicled the band's headline set in front of 100,000 fans at the sold-out Sonic Temple in Columbus, OH. Of the latter, Substream Magazine put it best, "The fans' reaction to the new lineup and return was more than just acceptable. They loved it! It was as if the band didn't skip a beat. Although Chester is missed, the fans seemed to embrace Emily Armstrong and some feel this may have been the best performance of the entire festival." The News & Observer praised the Raleigh show, writing, "Armstrong used her voice and dynamic stage presence, including her growling, brain-piercing screams...to incorporate herself into the band's driving force as a whole."

FROM ZERO, winner of this year's "Rock Album of the Year" at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, has churned out successive hits since its 2024 debut. "The Emptiness Machine" surged as "the biggest rock song of 2024," spending 15 weeks at #1 on Billboard's Rock & Alternative Airplay Chart. Their next anthem "Heavy Is The Crown" followed in its footsteps at #1 on the respective chart. FROM ZERO impressively bowed at #1 on charts in 14 countries. Stateside, it opened at #2 on the Billboard 200 and at #1 across six Billboard charts: Top Rock & Alternative Albums, Top Rock Albums, Top Alternative Albums, Top Hard Rock Albums, Vinyl Albums, and Indie Store Album Sales. Not to mention, it has incited widespread acclaim from the likes of VULTURE, The Guardian, KERRANG!, NME, Associated Press, USA Today, and more. As reported by Billboard, LINKIN PARK was the one-and-only rock band to cross over 2 Billion yearly streams in 2024.

