Lorna Shore Return With 'Oblivion' Video

(FR PR) The rumors are true - Lorna Shore are back in 2025 with new music and a new tour to lay their stake as one of the most impressive extreme metal acts to emerge in recent memory.

After a mysterious billboard appeared on the New Jersey Turnpike in the band's hometown, Lorna Shore today confirms that their new album I Feel The Everblack Festering Within Me is set for release on September 12 via Century Media Records. It's led by the blistering first single "Oblivion" and a music video, directed by Dylan Hryciuk of Versa Films.

Says vocalist Will Ramos of the track, "Writing this song felt like the culmination of all the things that we've done in the past, but brought to the next level; a more evolved version of what Lorna Shore truly is." He adds, "I imagined a post-apocalyptic world in the (hopefully distant) future. A world where we have sown the seeds of our own destruction. The idea that we wished for better, hoped we were doing something that would help save us in this dying world, only to end up accelerating its inevitable destruction. This brings up the question; what is right? Do we even know what we're doing? What have we done to try and actually change anything? Are we watering the earth or just feeding a constantly growing fire?"

With the release of their upcoming fifth album, the first in three years since 2022's Pain Remains, Lorna Shore's incredible journey continues. They've hit the viral Spotify charts, racked up hundreds of millions of streams, embarked on highly successful tours and in the process, galvanized a significant fanbase that hangs onto the band's quest for stylistic inversion. But by virtue of physical onslaught and wanting to divine truth from their music, Lorna Shore have kept themselves fired up by torching the metal rulebook at every turn, practically demanding that other genres step up their game.

I Feel The Everblack Festering Within Me will be available in the following formats:

Digital album - all platforms

Ltd. CD Edition in O-Card - all retailers

Standard CD Jewelcase - all Australian retailers

Ltd. Deluxe Gatefold golden 2LP & Slipmat in O-Card - all ex-US retailers

Gatefold black 2LP - all ex-US retailers

Ltd. Gatefold dark blue marbled 2LP - Available from cmdistro.de & selected Indie retailers, and Bandcamp (Ltd. 1000 units)

Ltd. Gatefold light blue-black haze 2LP - HMV (Ltd. 500 units)

Ltd. Gatefold transp. coke bottle green 2LP - Artist First (Ltd. 500 units)

Ltd. Gatefold Side A/B split (black&white) 2LP - Impericon (Ltd. 500 units)

Ltd. Gatefold transp. magenta 2LP - Impericon (Ltd. 300 units)

Ltd. Gatefold clear-lilac haze 2LP - EMP (Ltd. 500 units)

Gatefold translucent milky clear 2LP - all US retailers

Gatefold Light Blue Marble 2LP - all US Indie retailers

Ltd. Gatefold Sea Blue Smoke 2LP - Hot Topic (Ltd. 750 units)

Ltd. Gatefold Forevermore 2LP - Band (Ltd. 500 units)

Ltd. Gatefold Oblivion 2LP - Band (Ltd. 500 units)

Ltd. Gatefold Ever Black 2LP - Band (Ltd. 1000 units)

Ltd. Gatefold Lionheart 2LP - Band (Tour) (Ltd. 1000 units)

Related Stories

Lorna Shore Leads New England Metal & Hardcore Festival Lineup

Lorna Shore To Launch The Pain Remains North American Tour

Lorna Shore Reveal 'Sun // Eater' Video

News > Lorna Shore