.

Martina McBride To Testify Before Senate Subcommittee About No Fakes Act

05-16-2025
Martina McBride To Testify Before Senate Subcommittee About No Fakes Act

(RIAA) Country music icon and philanthropist Martina McBride will testify at the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Privacy, Technology, and the Law hearing - The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly: AI-Generated Deepfakes in 2025 - alongside RIAA Chairman & CEO Mitch Glazier in support of the NO FAKES Act.

Other witnesses include Consumer Reports Director of Technology Policy Justin Brookman, YouTube Head of Music Policy Suzana Carlos and National Center on Sexual Exploitation (NCOSE) Senior Legal Counsel Christen Price. Martina's powerhouse vocals and emotive performances have garnered legions of loyal fans with hits like "Wild Angels," "Independence Day," "A Broken Wing," "This One's For The Girls," "I'm Gonna Love You Through It," and "Teenage Daughters" - all anchored in her unique, unflinching voice, style, energy and presence. As a celebrity and mother this bill is vital to protecting her career, family and ensuring honest representation to those audiences.

The NO FAKES Act would create a new federal property right protecting every individual's voice and likeness against nonconsensual AI deepfakes and voice clones while also establishing guardrails for responsible innovation, protecting the First Amendment, and giving victims of invasive deepfakes and voice clones effective recourse. Gaining significant support from creators (artists, actors, authors) and tech companies (IBM, Google/YouTube, OpenAI), this hearing cements strong bipartisan momentum and support. Chairman Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), Ranking Member Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Senators Chris Coons (D-DE) and Thom Tillis (R-NC) have led the balanced approach to AI policy in alignment with House efforts from Representatives María Elvira Salazar (R-FL), Madeleine Dean (D-PA), Nathaniel Moran (R-TX) and Becca Balint (D-VT).

The hearing will be streamed here beginning at 2:30PM, May 21st.

Related Stories
Martina McBride To Testify Before Senate Subcommittee About No Fakes Act

Martina McBride Announces 12th Annual The Joy of Christmas Tour

Martina McBride Announces Double LP Vinyl Collection

News > Martina McBride

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Legendary Band Replacing Alice in Chains At Welcome To Rockville- Metallica- Pop Evil Surprise Fans With Cover Of 'Don't You (Forget About Me)'- Linkin Park- more

Alice in Chains Share Update Following Medical Emergency- Creed Reveal Summer Of 99 Replacements For 3 Doors Down- I Prevail Part Ways With Brian Burkheiser- more

Day In Country

Morgan Wallen Streams 37-Track New Album 'I'm The Problem'- Toby Keith's 'Honkytonk University' Upgraded For 20th Anniversary- more

-
Day In Pop

Train And Gabry Ponte Team For 'Brokenhearted'- Kesha Goes 'Boy Crazy' With New Single- World’s First Cinema Team With JD Cliffe For 'Broken'- more

Reviews

RockPile: The Yagas, Peter Holsapple and More

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Hit the Beach in Sierra Leone!

Live: Pearl Jam Rock Nashville

On The Record: Steely Dan- Stevie Wonder- Smokey Robinson

Billy Idol - Dream Into It

Latest News

Legendary Band Replacing Alice in Chains At Welcome To Rockville

Metallica Share Classic 1995 Live Video

Megadeth Offshoot Kings of Thrash Unleash 'Lockdown'

Five Finger Death Punch Tap Maria Brink For First Taste Of 20th Anniversary Package

Pop Evil Surprise Fans With Cover Of 'Don't You (Forget About Me).'

Linkin Park Stream 'From Zero' Deluxe Edition

Lorna Shore Return With 'Oblivion' Video

Singled Out: Magenta Moon's Pick Up