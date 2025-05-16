Martina McBride To Testify Before Senate Subcommittee About No Fakes Act

(RIAA) Country music icon and philanthropist Martina McBride will testify at the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Privacy, Technology, and the Law hearing - The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly: AI-Generated Deepfakes in 2025 - alongside RIAA Chairman & CEO Mitch Glazier in support of the NO FAKES Act.

Other witnesses include Consumer Reports Director of Technology Policy Justin Brookman, YouTube Head of Music Policy Suzana Carlos and National Center on Sexual Exploitation (NCOSE) Senior Legal Counsel Christen Price. Martina's powerhouse vocals and emotive performances have garnered legions of loyal fans with hits like "Wild Angels," "Independence Day," "A Broken Wing," "This One's For The Girls," "I'm Gonna Love You Through It," and "Teenage Daughters" - all anchored in her unique, unflinching voice, style, energy and presence. As a celebrity and mother this bill is vital to protecting her career, family and ensuring honest representation to those audiences.

The NO FAKES Act would create a new federal property right protecting every individual's voice and likeness against nonconsensual AI deepfakes and voice clones while also establishing guardrails for responsible innovation, protecting the First Amendment, and giving victims of invasive deepfakes and voice clones effective recourse. Gaining significant support from creators (artists, actors, authors) and tech companies (IBM, Google/YouTube, OpenAI), this hearing cements strong bipartisan momentum and support. Chairman Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), Ranking Member Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Senators Chris Coons (D-DE) and Thom Tillis (R-NC) have led the balanced approach to AI policy in alignment with House efforts from Representatives María Elvira Salazar (R-FL), Madeleine Dean (D-PA), Nathaniel Moran (R-TX) and Becca Balint (D-VT).

The hearing will be streamed here beginning at 2:30PM, May 21st.

Related Stories

Martina McBride Announces 12th Annual The Joy of Christmas Tour

Martina McBride Announces Double LP Vinyl Collection

News > Martina McBride