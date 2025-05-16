Morgan Wallen Streams 37-Track New Album 'I'm The Problem'

(EBM) Morgan Wallen's highly-anticipated fourth studio album, I'm The Problem, which has already notched three No. 1's at Country radio and six top 10's on the Billboard Hot 100 chart ahead of its release, is available now via Big Loud / Mercury.

Spanning 37 tracks, I'm The Problem combines Wallen's country, cross and dirt-rock influences, and features collaborations with pop superstars Post Malone and Tate McRae, plus close friends Eric Church, ERNEST and HARDY.

Having spent nearly a year writing and refining the tracklist from his farm just outside of Nashville with core collaborators, including producers Joey Moi and Charlie Handsome, the process was reflective for Wallen, taking inventory of where he's been and where he's headed - and not shying away from the past.

The album opens with the title track, "I'm The Problem," a cutting double-edged confession that reveals the complexities of a relationship at its lowest point. It concludes with "I'm A Little Crazy," a quiet, self-reflective song that looks inward while examining the world outside. As with Wallen's other albums, his eclectic taste in music creeps into his songs. But with this album, he's really honed his ability to integrate those influences, drawing on guitar sounds of Indie bands like The War On Drugs, country greats like Keith Whitley and hip-hop drum tracks. Between all of that, Wallen also reaches listeners on a granular level.

"There were three styles on the last album that I had in my head, and I went with that same approach with this album," Wallen reflects on the process of interpolating different sounds into the project. "We had straight up country songs, which I always do, and then we had more of an alternative-indie approach on a few of them. Those songs end up being a little bit countrified, just because that's who we are and that's how we do them. And then the more cross-genre approach might end up on a multi-genre radio station, just because of all the influences that I've had throughout my life, listening to every single type of music. I think I've stuck to that approach with I'm The Problem, getting an anchor song for each style and once we have those anchor songs dialed in, we fill up those buckets.

"We recorded around 50 songs for this album and ended up cutting 13," he adds. "I feel like we accomplished what I had in mind, and a huge shoutout to my close collaborators on this too. They came in ready and fired up every single day, and they inspire me as much as anything else."

While Wallen co-wrote 22 of the tracks, he tapped into 49 songwriters, curating a tracklist that's both deeply personal and resonant, viewing life events through a different lens than he's used in the past. The result is a product that's both more vulnerable and more resolute than ever before.

Previously released songs "Lies Lies Lies," "Love Somebody" and "I'm The Problem" have already reached No. 1 at Country radio, as praise rolled in early for the project, with Billboard declaring Wallen "the biggest country star in the world" amid chart success.

Throughout the course of the album, Wallen digs in, unafraid to acknowledge his past with songs like "Superman," dedicated to his son, the contemplative "Genesis" and his deeply personal "I Got Better," which Wallen says most reflects where he is now.

"'I got better since you got gone' would be how I feel right now," Wallen shares. "I'd say that's one that really came from my heart, and it can mean many things. It's not just a song to a girl, it could be a song to anything that's holding you back. That's why I like that song so much, for a long time I had a lot of things holding me back. I've finally said goodbye to a lot of those things, and I'm proud of the results that have come from doing that. So, I'd say 'I Got Better' is my most personal song right now."

Amid all of the highs and lows reflected throughout the album, Wallen remained centered on one thing: his fans.

"The work that it takes for me, my team, my songwriters, and the sacrifices it takes from them to get a 37 song album - we don't just do that strictly because that's what we want to do, we see that the demand is there and we are happy to meet that demand," Wallen remarks. "I hope people don't think that we just threw 37 songs together like it was some haphazard thing. It really was a fully-immersed project, and I hope people can tell that."

Wallen's coinciding 2025 I'm The Problem Tour kicks off June 20 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. The 20-show run will include stops in Seattle, Washington; Foxborough, Massachusetts; Toronto, Ontario and more. With a second stop added in Madison, Wisconsin, Wallen's appearances will mark the first time an artist has played two consecutive nights at Camp Randall Stadium.

A rotating lineup of guests including Brooks & Dunn, Miranda Lambert, Thomas Rhett and Koe Wetzel join in direct support with Gavin Adcock, Corey Kent, Ella Langley and Anne Wilson as first-of-three across select dates. Coupled with Wallen's Sand In My Boots Festival this weekend and a special one-night-only album release celebration show on May 28 at Roundhouse in London, these 22 shows are the only place to see the superstar in 2025.

Related Stories

Morgan Wallen Delivers 'Superman' Ahead Of New Album

Morgan Wallen Teams With Post Malone For New Song From 37-Track Album

Morgan Wallen Rocks Saturday Night Live

Hear Morgan Wallen's New Songs 'Just In Case' And 'I'm A Little Crazy'

News > Morgan Wallen