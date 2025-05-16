Noah Cyrus Shares 'I Saw The Mountains' Video

(HRPR) Noah Cyrus has revealed her latest single 'I Saw The Mountains,' released today and accompanied with a breathtaking music video directed by Rudy Grazziani.
'I Saw The Mountains' continues to establish 25-year-old Cyrus as one of the most treasured female songwriters in country and alternative. While her streaming numbers continue to soar globally, the Nashville-born artist stays true to her musical path, unwavering, and focused on making music that speaks truest to her, while growing into a one-of-a-kind artist of her generation.
The celestial and otherworldly wall of sound that 'I Saw The Mountains' conjures, invites listeners even further into the haunting and magical world of Noah Cyrus, and follows her collaboration with the highly lauded Fleet Foxes' Robin Pecknold on "Don't Put It All On Me," which garnered critical praise around the world from the likes of Rolling Stone Magazine, Pitchfork, American Songwriter, NME, and more. Listen to "Don't Put It All On Me" Ft. Fleet Foxes HERE
On her new music, Cyrus reveals, "We all want to connect with our past while also being aware of the present moment. Music does that for me, and this new collection of songs was made with that in mind," she says. "I want to evoke that feeling of a comforting friend- and allow us all to heal."
