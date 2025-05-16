Pop Evil Surprise Fans With Cover Of 'Don't You (Forget About Me).'

(ASPR) Pop Evil deliver a surprise cover of Simple Minds' classic '80s hit "Don't You (Forget About Me)." The track is reimagined through a minimalist lens from their "unleaded" performance at their album release event with SiriusXM Octane. This marks the first time that Pop Evil has ever commercially released a cover song in their career.

"There is such a special story connected to this piece for so many people worldwide," reflects singer Leigh Kakaty. "What started off meaningful as one thing, when they were young, now holds a much deeper weight. It's tied to an entire lifetime of choices, experiences, and moments. We are shining a light on a new way of discovering these lyrics and asking the deepest of questions. A question we all ask: "Will we be remembered?"

The song will be featured on the band's forthcoming four-song EP, Unleaded. The live, acoustic EP is a bold departure from their signature sound. Unleaded reveals an entirely different side of the band - one that trades distortion and fury for shadow and nuance. It will leave you with chills running up and down your spine.

The track - along with the other songs on the EP - were recorded in the heart of New York City at an extremely special show that only a small subset of the band's diehard fans were lucky enough to witness. The EP also includes an "Unleaded Version" of the band's hit single "What Remains." The original version is currently Top 10 at rock radio.

The show was hosted by SiriusXM Octane and set within the edgy, denim-clad atmosphere of the Cult of Individuality showroom. This ensuing release strips away the band's signatures - thunderous riffs and ferocious, breath-stealing energy - in favor of laying bare the soul of their songwriting in an intimate performance.

UNLEADED TRACK LISTING:

"What Remains"(Unleaded Version)

"Paranoid (Crash & Burn)" (Unleaded Version)

"Wishful Thinking" (Unleaded Version)

"Don't You (Forget About Me)" (Reimagined Unleaded Version)

