Rising Country star Maddie Lenhart Shares New Song 'Time Traveler'

(PNPR) Maddie Lenhart, country's next favorite female voice. She captivates fans with her hair-standing new single "Time Traveler," released today. Lenhart's latest single, "Time Traveler," is a warm, honeyed meditation on presence in a world obsessed with what's next. Written with Brianna Nelson and Julie Eddy and produced by Brad Hill (Maren Morris, Brothers Osborne), the song sways between nostalgia and clarity, carried by Maddie's golden-toned voice and a production that glows like a slow-setting sun.

With lines like: "Life's a one-way road / So take it in and take it slow / Don't you know right now is all that matters?" Lenhart invites listeners to pause, breathe, and let go of the need to chase time. It's not a song Lenhart has written - it's a soul check.

After leaving her 9-to-5 during the pandemic to pursue music full-time, Maddie has found her footing as a compelling new voice in the Nashville scene. Her debut single "Sober" clocked nearly 400K organic streams, and she's performed at The Listening Room, Bluebird Cafe, and a sold-out hometown show at The Barns at Wolftrap. Catch her this summer at CMA Fest 2025, performing both a full band ASCAP set at Fifth & Peabody and an elevated acoustic set on the Spotlight Stage sponsored by SoFi.

