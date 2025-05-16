Train And Gabry Ponte Team For 'Brokenhearted' Single

(fcc) World-renowned band Train and one of dance music's biggest stars Gabry Ponte throw all genre labels aside, proving that true art knows no bounds as they come together on debut collaboration 'Brokenhearted.'

Both artists are innovators within their own respective scenes, so it comes as no surprise that when paired together in the studio the result is electrifying. 'Brokenhearted' has the toe-tapping, acoustic rhythm signature to Train. Not to mention the instantly recognisable warm vocal tones of lead singer Pat Monahan which tell of the heartfelt story. There's no time for tears however as, Gabry Ponte's slick-cut production cuts in deep with a pulsating kick that turns up the tempo and combined with illuminating synths and sparkling electro effects, makes for a cool and contemporary dance-rock fusion.

As one of Italy's biggest musical exports, DJ and producer Gabry Ponte bares an illustrious career which all started with his time in Eiffel 65, producing global mega hit 'Blue (da ba dee).' Not even at the halfway mark of 2025, and already this is shaping up to be Gabry's biggest year yet, entering into the Eurovision Song Contest, with the honour of representing San Marino at the grand finale on Saturday 17th May. As well as the immense accolade of becoming the first DJ to headline Milan's famous San Siro Stadium on 28th June 2025, selling out all 55,000 tickets months in advance.

Since their formation in 1994, internationally acclaimed, diamond-selling band Train has been captivating audiences across the globe with their signature blend of rock and pop, infectious melodies, and heartfelt lyrics. Known for their critically acclaimed catalogue of chart-topping smash hits like 'Drops of Jupiter,' 'Hey, Soul Sister,' and 'Drive By,' Train has sold more than 10 million albums and 30 million tracks worldwide. The band has had 14 songs on Billboard's Hot 100 chart and 13 albums on the Billboard 200 albums chart, earning multiple platinum/gold citations, including three GRAMMY Awards, two Billboard Music Awards, and dozens of other honours.

Related Stories

Watch Mimi Webb and Meghan Trainor's 'Mind Reader' Video

Meghan Trainor Recruited By Mimi Webb For New Song 'Mind Reader'

Big Big Train Announce 'Are We Nearly There Yet?' Live Album

Elle Belle Share 'Train To Kyoto'

News > Train