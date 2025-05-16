World's First Cinema Team With JD Cliffe For 'Broken'

(BPM) World's First Cinema released their introspective single "Broken" featuring JD Cliffe via Fearless Records. This marks their final single from their highly anticipated debut record, Something of Wonder, set for release July 11.
This single is about holding onto your goals, no matter what life throws at you. But beyond that, it reflects a growing sentiment among artists right now that the music industry is missing inspiration, and that true artistry is fading. This track channels that emotion and speaks to the hunger that creatives feel for something more real.
World's First Cinema shared their thoughts on the track: "'Broken' feels like one of the most unique tracks on the album for us. It's our most electronic-leaning production to date, but also feels like one of our most cinematic. Lyrically, it picks up where their previous single "End Of My Rope" leaves off. While that song is about being on the edge of giving up, 'Broken' is about taking a deep breath and pushing forward. It's a declaration that you'll never truly give up, and that the only real failure is quitting. As long as you're creating something that matters to you, you've already won."
The track features London-based rapper JD Cliffe - a major moment for Los Angeles based duo John Sinclair and Fil Thorpe. After sending him the track and explaining the emotion behind it, they gave him full creative freedom. There were no revisions or notes; what he sent back is exactly what ended up on the record.
Their forthcoming debut album Something of Wonder shows unparalleled depth and innovation. The name of the record comes from a lyric within the song: "Just show me something of wonder" - a metaphor for the journey they hope this album will take them on toward progress, growth, exploration, connection, and success.
