100th Birthday Of Ben Dorcy Being Marked With National Roadie Day

(CCM) Honoring Benjamin H. Dorcy III (aka "Lovey") on what would have been his 100th birthday, May 19 marks the first annual National Roadie Day, a day to spotlight the unsung heroes who work tirelessly behind the scenes to help keep the show on the road.

Roadies are the backbone of live music; they are the first to arrive at a gig and the last to leave. They haul gear night after night and literally carry the show on their shoulders. See the National Roadie Day calender here

Willie Nelson Presents: King of the Roadies, the brand new documentary film directed by Amy Lee Nelson and Trevor Doyle Nelson, made its world premiere at the recent Dallas International Film Festival (DIFF), an official Oscar qualifying festival, at the historic Texas Theater in late April.

A true American tale 16 years in the making, Willie Nelson Presents: King of the Roadies honors and celebrates the story of Ben Dorcy, the first and oldest roadie who shaped music history, pioneered an entire profession, and rivaled time itself to keep the show on the road. Lovey was the man behind the bona fide legends of the past century. Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings, Jessi Colter, Johnny Cash, June Carter Cash, Kris Kristofferson, Johnny Knoxville, Kinky Friedman, Jamey Johnson, Ann-Margret and more come together to honor this legend among legends who shaped Texas and American music history.

"It's one thing to have a bunch of good ideas, but to make them work and to put them into action, you need someone like Ben to do it, and he never failed." - Willie Nelson (Executive Producer)

Now the incredible story of this unassuming, enigmatic Texan who - unbeknownst to many - shaped Texas and American music history, is finally being told. And, as Lovey often says, "We ain't got no time for romance. We gotta get this show on the road."

The companion concept album for Willie Nelson Presents: King of the Roadies will feature songs from and inspired by the film, reimagined by some of today's top artists, to be released on Luna Wolf Records.

