Alissia Goes Behind The Scenes Of Nile Rodger and Earthgang Collaboration

(Orienteer) Producer, musician and artist Alissia, who made history as the ninth woman ever nominated for Producer of the Year, Non-Classical at the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards, shares her debut single "Hypnotic Night (Amazon Music Original)."

Featuring the legendary Nile Rodgers and rap duo EARTHGANG, the track is an infectious blend of funk, disco, and hip-hop driven by Alissia's signature bass arrangement. "Hypnotic Night" is a joyous, rhythm-forward anthem built for the dance floor but crafted with the precision and depth of a true musical architect.

Alongside the single, Alissia and Amazon Music are sharing a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the track, including conversations with each of the song's three collaborators.

"Working with Alissia has been really fun," Nile Rodgers says of making the track. "I could see her musical thoughts. When you can learn a person's tastes through watching them do their thing and they don't have to really explain anything to you... you can just go 'oh yeah, I get it.' I think it's a hit." Watch the video below and stream the song here

