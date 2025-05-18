Annie Bosko Reveals New Single 'God Winks'

(EBM) Rising singer/songwriter Annie Bosko releases a poignant and powerful new song with "God Winks," via Stone Country Records. Inspired by real-life moments of serendipity, "God Winks" is a tribute to faith and divine timing during moments of uncertainty.

"'God Winks' is the song I'm most proud to have written," shares Bosko. "I was raised in a home where faith was our foundation, and my mom always used the term 'God winks' to describe those quiet signs from above that remind us we're on the right path. For her, it was hummingbirds - a symbol of her grandmother. This song is about those moments when you feel like giving up, and God says, 'Not yet. I've got your back.'

"When we wrote it, it felt like God was in the room and we were vessels channeling something bigger than ourselves," she adds. "When I sing it live, people cry and to me, that is the greatest gift music can offer: a moment that moves the soul."

Written by Bosko with Rachel Thibodeau, Jet Harvey and Michael Wilkes, and produced by Trent Willmon, the track serves as a tender reminder that even during our darkest or most uncertain moments, we're never truly alone:

I saw a hummingbird outside of my window

I knew it was her just sayin' hello

Been 7 long years to the day He called her home

I pulled that ole six string outta the case

The same one she gave me when I turned 8

Been a long time since I wanted to play

Or even had a song to sing

God winks, right outta nowhere

Just to let you know He's still there

When it's looking like nobody cares

God winks, In funny times and places

When all the dreams you wish feel wasted

When you think your ship's about to sink, God winks

As she continues to build momentum towards her anticipated full LP debut later this year, "God Winks" follows "California Cowgirl," with Celeb Secrets boasting "Annie is bringing her unique blend of West Coast cool and down-to-earth country to the forefront," as she's "rewriting the script with her sun-drenched vocals and authentic country roots, proving cowboy boots and Pacific breezes are a perfect match."

Related Stories

Annie Bosko Shares 'California Cowgirl'

Annie Bosko Tributes The Man in Black With 'Cash'

Annie Bosko and Dwight Yoakam Deliver 'Heart Burn' Duet

Annie Bosko Teams With Dwight Yoakam For 'Heart Burn'

News > Annie Bosko