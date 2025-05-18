BTS Star Jin Releases New Solo Album 'Echo'

(fcc) Jin of 21st century pop icons BTS unveiled his highly-anticipated second solo album Echo. With the intention of reconnecting with his fans through music, Jin makes a swift return with the new release, arriving just six months after his solo debut album Happy.

Echo explores the myriad moments of life, each resonating in its own unique form of an 'echo.' The album presents Jin's perspective on universal experiences, capturing everyday emotions with warmth and wit. From exploring themes such as the dynamics of 'you and me' and 'us,' along with love, friendship, and the crossroads one encounters in everyday life, Jin paints a broad spectrum of universal experiences through his music.

The album features a total of seven tracks-main track "Don't Say You Love Me," "Nothing Without Your Love," "Loser (feat. YENA)," "Rope It," "With the Clouds", "Background," and "To Me, Today." Jin participated in penning the majority of the tracklist, including "Nothing Without Your Love," "Loser (feat. YENA)," "Rope It," and "With the Clouds."

Echo is built on the band sound that Jin has personally loved for a long time. The album features a vibrant mix of genres such as high-spirit pop-punk, upbeat country rock, orchestral Brit rock, lyrical Japanese rock, simple yet high-energy alternative rock, and heartfelt ballad pop-all grounded in band instrumentation. By blending these diverse sounds, Jin creates a cohesive sonic identity shaped by his affinity for band music and his evolving artistry. Jin's lyrical contribution and a genre close to his heart combine to make an album that feels more authentic than ever.

"Don't Say You Love Me," the main track of Echo, is a pop track that carries authentic feelings and life's moments that deeply resonate with listeners. It depicts the complex emotions of a falling relationship, as two lovers find themselves unable to let go, caught in the irony of holding on because of love itself. With its intricate lyrics and easy-listening sound, the track showcases an evolution of Jin's emotional delivery.

The music video for "Don't Say You Love Me" is presented in a dramatized format. Jin and acclaimed South Korean actress Shin Se-kyung appear in the video, with their acting performances intensifying the emotional immersion of the song. The video portrays a couple, once passionately in love, meeting after their breakup. The narrative, revisiting the emotional scars and complexities between them, leaves a lasting impression, while the nuanced performances of the two actors capture the poignant sentiment of the track. Filmed in Singapore, the video portrays the stunning local scenery and visually evocative cinematography, offering a serene depiction of the sorrow that accompanies the end of a relationship.

Echo is now available on all streaming platforms worldwide. Following his album release, Jin will be appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon for his TV premiere performance of "Don't Say You Love Me." In June, the multifaceted global superstar is set to keep the momentum going with the launch of his first-ever solo tour #RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR across Asia, Europe, and the United States.

