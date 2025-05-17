Chet Baker Re:imagined Featuring dodie, mxmtoon, Ife Ogunjobi, and many more Arrives

(MPG) Decca Records have released Chet Baker Re:imagined, a celebration of the timeless music of jazz legend Chet Baker. Marking 70 years since the release of landmark album Chet Baker Sings, the project showcases a diverse mix of genres - from R&B and Afrobeat to soul and pop - highlighting a new wave of global artists redefining jazz for a modern audience.

From Ife Ogunjobi's Afrobeat-inflected take on "Speak Low" to Matilda Mann's lushly orchestrated version of "There Will Never Be Another You", and Puma Blue's stripped-back "It's Always You", the album casts Baker's balladry and lyrical trumpet playing into a contemporary context and breathes new life into his catalogue.

Produced in the spirit of the Blue Note Re:imagined series, Chet Baker Re:imagined opens new creative territory for his repertoire and has allowed a new generation of artists to interpret his work through their own musical lens. The album offers both a celebration and a reinvention, capturing the emotional depth of Baker's repertoire while underscoring his lasting influence on today's evolving musical landscape.

