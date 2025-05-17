Czech Punkers Krang Launching U.S. Tour

(Earshot) Czech Republic punk powerhouse Krang have announced that they will be launching a U.S. tour next month. The band blends 90s skatepunk with pop-culture chaos. They're not just messing around-they're serious about the craft.

Born in 2014, Krang started as a fun project between four friends obsessed with legends like Millencolin, Descendents, and Bad Religion. But what started as a lark quickly turned into something way bigger. Their breakout EP smashed it, especially with the viral music video for "OK USA!", inspired by Bloodspor (yes, the Jean-Claude Van Damme classic), which even JCVD shared on his socials. From there, they tore through Europe, Mexico, Central America, Israel, Japan, and the US, building a loyal following. They even scored the chance to support punk icons Useless ID on tour. Keep an eye on Krang-they're just getting started.

"Howdy pardners! After almost 7 years we coming back to good old USA to shred some songs. This time we do the midwest part so prepare your best dance shoes and see you in the pit! Huge thanks goes to Brandon from Punkerton records and all the promoters who helped us to make this happened!! <3 Fantastic poster made by one and only Joel Abad! Yippee ki-yay punkrockers!!!" -Stanley (Krang)

Tour Dates:

6/4/2025 - Columbus, OH - Rumba w/ Brave the Sea, The Plan B's

6/6/2025 - Oshkosh, WI - Jambalaya Arts Inc.

6/7/2025 - South Elgin, IL - Legit Dogs & Ice! w/ Counterpunch, Mulva

6/8/2025 - St. Louis, MO - The Record Space w/ Rumluck

6/11/2025 - Youngstown, OH - West Side Bowl w/ Structure Sounds, Bastard Bearded Irishmen

6/12/2025 - Toledo, OH - Frankie's w/ The Boy Detective, Middle-Out, #Lameassdads

6/13/2025 - Newport, KY - The Southgate House Revival w/ Alex Kasznel & The Board of Directors, Get Wrecked!, Dust By Monday

6/14/2025 - Nashville, TN - The Cobra Nashville w/ secondSELF (secondSELF release show)

6/15/2025 - Louisville, KY - Magbar

