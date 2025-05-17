Dom Dolla Releases 'No Room For A Saint' From F1 The Album

(Atlantic) After officially kicking off the soundtrack campaign with an epic F1 THE ALBUM artist reveal and its first two singles, Atlantic Records has dropped the latest track from the supercharged and star-studded musical companion to Apple Original Films' high-octane, action-packed film F1 THE MOVIE, starring Brad Pitt and directed by Joseph Kosinski (Top Gun: Maverick).

Marking his first-ever soundtrack release, the GRAMMY Award-nominated producer/DJ Dom Dolla crafted the powerful "No Room For A Saint (ft. Nathan Nicholson)" specifically for F1 THE MOVIE after sitting down and watching early cuts of the film with its producer Jerry Bruckheimer, as explained on Dom's TikTok.

This marks Dom's first collaboration with Nicholson, one of the UK's most sought-after songwriters, who co-wrote the lyrics and provides vocals on the track. "No Room For A Saint" arrives hot on the heels of Dom's headline performances at Ultra Miami and two SOLD-OUT nights at Madison Square Garden.

Keeping up the momentum, Dom will take over the EDCLV mainstage tonight for his headline performance, followed by a last minute surprise-announced b2b with Chase & Status. F1 THE ALBUM is available now for pre-order HERE and arrives in stores and at all online retailers on Friday, June 27th in conjunction with the theatric

