Faster Pussycat Reveal New Single 'Motorbike'

() Faster Pussycat are shifting into high gear and revving things up with their brand new single 'Motorbike,' out now. The adrenaline-fueled track is available to stream on all major streaming platforms.

In true Faster Pussycat fashion, 'Motorbike' captures the gritty, fast-lane energy that has made the band icons of the late-'80s hard rock scene, delivering a roaring joy ride of sleaze, swagger and attitude.

"Sex, rock and roll and motorcycles! The lyrics are tongue in cheek, you can take them how you want to..." raves Faster Pussycat founder and frontman Taime Downe of the single. "I started writing 'Motorbike' about a decade ago, then the pandemic happened and... I'm slow..." he trails with a laugh. "We actually recorded this a couple times before, I finally felt like we got it right."

Fans will be thrilled to learn that a limited edition 7-inch of 'Motorbike' printed on "Pussycat Purple" vinyl is also available to buy now. For collectors, an even more limited number of 7-inches signed by Taime Downe are available exclusively at www.fasterpussycat.com.

As was the case with the band's previous two single releases, the vinyl b-side is a cover that has Downe just as excited as his Faster original - a fuel-injected and grease-splattered take on the INXS classic 'Don't Change.'

"I've been a big fan of INXS for years - I even hung out with Michael Hutchence, Iggy Pop and Debbie Harry after an awards show, which was a night I'll never forget," waxes the frontman. "I've always wanted to do an INXS cover - they have so many great songs, but this is one of my favorites. We've been playing it on and off for years, and it's obviously in the set when we play Australia. I'm psyched to finally get it recorded and out there with our own spin. It's INXS meets the Sex Pistols, as only Faster Pussycat can."

As Taime appropriately sings on 'Motorbike', "hold on tight and enjoy the ride!"

