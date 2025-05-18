Grace Potter Previews 'Medicine' Album With 'Oasis'

(Hollywood Records) Grammy-nominated musician Grace Potter released "Oasis," the third single from her highly anticipated album Medicine, produced by the legendary T Bone Burnett and due out May 30th via Hollywood Records. A shimmering slow-burn that finds Potter's vocals floating above a moody, cinematic backdrop, "Oasis" showcases the raw elegance and soulful magnetism at the heart of Medicine.

"I wrote Oasis with the brilliant Mark Batson, so while people might recognize the song from the eponymous album, the approach I took on it with T Bone is about as far afield as a song arrangement could ever be," shares Potter. "I love both versions because the song is just so moody and flexible. This is definitely one of my favorite reimaginings on the album."

In 2008, Potter went into the studio with T Bone Burnett and cut an album unlike any other in her wildly expansive body of work. Made with a wrecking crew of musical luminaries, the Burnett-produced LP captured Potter at a moment of profound metamorphosis, then wound up shelved. She has now joined forces with Hollywood Records to unearth those recordings from deep in the vaults and release Medicine: a powerhouse album that's equal parts archival gem and thrilling new addition to her extraordinary catalog.

Arriving on the heels of her fifth solo album Mother Road-a 2023 LP that marked her most fiercely visionary work to date-Medicine came to life soon after the release of This Is Somewhere, the 2007 sophomore effort from her former band Grace Potter and the Nocturnals. After stumbling upon a video of Potter delivering an a cappella rendition of the title track from the band's 2005 debut Nothing but the Water, Burnett didn't hesitate when approached about working with Potter. Fresh off his widely celebrated turn as producer on Robert Plant and Alison Krauss' Raising Sand, Burnett approached the project with a definitive plan for what would become Medicine.

