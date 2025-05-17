Lola Young Shares 'One Thing' Video

(Island Records) American Music Award, three time Ivor Novello and Brit-nominated South London singer / songwriter Lola Young shares her new single "One Thing". Anchored by fluttery guitar melodies and a head-bobbing dub groove, "One Thing" showcases Lola's provocative gift for spoken word and tremendous vocal ability.

Speaking about her new song, Lola shares, "It's a song that on first listen sounds like I'm talking about one thing. Sex. Which I am, of course. However sex in itself is never about one thing."

Accompanied by a music video captured by revered director Dave Meyers (Little Simz, SZA, Sabrina Carpenter), the cleverly-cut visual brings Lola's much-adored tongue in cheek humour to life on screen. Lola shares, "I wanted to make a song and music video that is thought-provoking and highlights sex being both a fun and light thing, not always meaningful, as well as showing how gender roles can be reversed." Built around different scenarios; a first date, an all-girls class room, remaining undefeated in a boxing ring with ex-lovers and Lola making out with herself for good measure, "One Thing" ushers a new era for the South London artist.

Boasting over 1 billion all-time streams globally across her catalogue of releases, Lola Young continues to achieve tremendous success. Her platinum-certified #1 single "Messy," which The New York Times described as "one of the most legitimately viral and popular songs of 2025" from her acclaimed 2024 album, This Wasn't Meant For You Anyway, recently hit #1 on the Billboard Pop Airplay chart, #1 at Hot Adult Contemporary, #1 on the Alternative Rock Billboard chart as well as reaching the upper regions of the Billboard Hot 100. Lola Young is the first female artist to have a debut single go #1 at both Pop and Alternative since Lorde's "Royals." "Messy" also held the top spot in the UK for four consecutive weeks, making Lola one of only two British female artists to reach #1 in the UK Singles Chart within the last year.

Last month, Lola made her debut performance at the iconic Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, where she premiered "One Thing," and was nominated for an American Music Award for Social Song of the Year for "Messy." Additionally, Lola has been nominated for 3 Ivor Novello awards (Best Album: This Wasn't Meant For You Anyway, Best Song Musically and Lyrically: "Messy" & Rising Star Award), following her "Best Pop Act" nomination at this year's BRIT Awards. Lola was also named as a Future 25 artist with Rolling Stone, performed her track "Conceited" on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, spoke with NPR about her breakout and sat with The Los Angeles Times to discuss her rise and debut Coachella performance.

Lola has since collaborated with Tyler, The Creator ("Like Him"), and Lil Yachty ("Charlie") and continues to make a global impact with her music and compelling personality. She will open for Billie Eilish in Paris during her Hit Me Hard and Soft headline tour before an exciting Summer festival run including Glastonbury and All Things Go in New York and Washington, D.C.

