Maneskin's Damiano David Releases Debut Solo Album 'Funny Little Fears'

(fcc) Maneskin frontman Damiano David has today released his highly anticipated debut solo album Funny Little Fears, out now via Sony Music Italy / Arista. The album is available digitally and physically in several formats on vinyl and CD.

Marking a bold and defiant new chapter in Damiano's career and artistry, Funny Little Fears sees the acclaimed artist break the molds of expectation, both sonically and lyrically, defy genre boundaries, and bravely journey deep within the confides of his own mind as he confronts his fears.

The album features previously released singles 'Born With A Broken Heart', 'Silverlines' produced by Labrinth, 'Next Summer' and 'Voices', and also features collaborations with English singer-songwriter and actress Suki Waterhouse on The Bruise and visionary artist d4vd on Tangerine.

Discussing the album, Damiano says "I've described FUNNY LITTLE FEARS as the emotional diary of my past year. Writing it helped me overcome certain emotional blocks and anxieties, and allowed me to reveal a personal and musical side that is important to me."

On his collaboration with Suki Waterhouse, he says "I love Suki's voice; it gives me the vintage vibes that I adore. Her overall look and image are so elegant and she is a perfect fit for a song like 'The Bruise.'"

On his collaboration with d4vd, Damiano says "d4dv is an artist I truly respect; his latest album is amazing. I couldn't be happier to know that he liked 'Tangerine' and wanted to collaborate on it. He added an incredible and distinct touch to the song."

On working with Damiano, d4vd says "I was honored that Damiano invited me to be on his album. That's like the biggest honor that someone could give you and I've been a fan of him & Maneskin for so long now so it was a no brainer. And I love the song!"

On Wednesday, MTV premiered a Global First Look of 'FUNNY little STORIES', a short film showcasing four tracks from the album. The film was featured across MTV's global social media platforms and television channels. The video made its global broadcast premiere on MTV Live, MTVU, MTV Biggest Pop and across MTV's global network of channels, as well as on the Paramount Times Square billboards.

