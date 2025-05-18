Mystery Band President Introduce Themselves With 'In The Name Of The Father'

(ASPR) President have revealed single, "In The Name Of The Father," the debut proclamation - a raw meditation on existential fear and the inevitability of death, referencing the "King of Terrors." Dark, unflinching, and deeply cathartic, it's the first glimpse into a world PRESIDENT are only beginning to reveal.
"Something has been stirring. A growing noise, a ripple through the republic of the underground. We called. You listened. Your curiosity, your questions, your conversation... We have witnessed it all. Here, we make our first proclamation. 'In The Name Of The Father' This is the first crack in the surface. This is your PRESIDENT. We'll be seeing you soon. Godspeed"
Operating at the intersection of heavy music, electronic experimentation, and cinematic atmosphere, PRESIDENT doesn't conform to the traditional structures of genre or identity. Prioritizing intent over image and shifting the spotlight away from those who have created this movement, firmly onto the music itself.
Rock Hall Celebrates 30 Years Of Mandoki Soulmates With A Memory Of Our Future
American Country Network Set To Launch in 2024
Rock Hall CEO Thrilled Iron Maiden Are Nominated
Metallica Auctioning Rare McFarlane Action Figures- No Chance Of Jane's Addiction Playing Together Again Says Navarro- Volbeat Deliver 'Time Will Heal' Video- more
Foo Fighters Fire Josh Freese- Velvet Chains Introduce New Lineup With 'Ghost In The Shell'- Maneskin's Damiano David Releases Solo Album 'Funny Little Fears'- more
Thompson Square Stream New Song 'You Were There'- Morgan Wallen Streams 37-Track Album 'I'm The Problem'- Toby Keith's 'Honkytonk University' Upgraded- more
Lola Young Shares 'One Thing' Video- Dom Dolla Releases 'No Room For A Saint' From F1 The Album- Train And Gabry Ponte Team For 'Brokenhearted'- Kesha- more
RockPile: The Yagas, Peter Holsapple and More
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Hit the Beach in Sierra Leone!
Live: Pearl Jam Rock Nashville
On The Record: Steely Dan- Stevie Wonder- Smokey Robinson
Metallica Auctioning Rare McFarlane Action Figures
No Chance Of Jane's Addiction Playing Together Again Says Navarro
Volbeat Deliver 'Time Will Heal' Video
Orianthi Grabs 'Attention' With New Video
Sleep Theory Mark Afterglow Release With 'Gravity' Video
Beauty School Dropout Take Things In A Different Direction With 'On Your Lips'
The Dandy Warhols Celebrate 30th Anniversary With the 'Rock Remaker' Remix EP
Swollen Teeth Announce New Album With 'Unite' Video