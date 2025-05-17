Reid Haughton Gets 'Drunk At Work' With New Single

(MPG) Nashville singer-songwriter Reid Haughton releases new single "Drunk At Work" via River House Artists. With a guitar lick straight from the early 2000s and a chorus fit for a windows-down summer drive, the drinking song finds Haughton getting the short end of the stick after a breakup.

"I wrote 'Drunk At Work' with two of my favorite co-writers Jon Decious and Nicolette Hayford one afternoon at Jon's place," shares Haughton. "I don't have many drinking songs in my catalog, and I remember loving this idea from the get-go because it was such a different take on that kind of thing. This song has been a good reminder to me that not every song has to be serious, and sometimes you just need a song that makes you smile. I hope people will get some joy out of this one and crank it up loud with a cold one."

Already this year, Haughton has released "You Should Be Worried About Me," a bluesy warning to good-for-nothing boyfriends everywhere, and "The Wheel," his easygoing collaboration with fellow Alabama native Drake White, which gave Haughton his biggest streaming week ever. This follows his 2024 debut LP Higher Than 9, which combined classic country influences with the Southern rock he grew up on. The Sadler Vaden-produced album captures the freewheeling energy of a bar band and the quintessentially Deep South storytelling that only comes from someone raised just South of Muscle Shoals. The record garnered praise from MusicRow, Whiskey Riff and Holler who called it "an electrifying release, a crank-it-up collection of tunes all fueled by muddied blues rock and red-hot Southern soul."

Haughton cut his teeth playing college bars and has since spent years on the road supporting artists like Whiskey Myers and 49 Winchester. Most comfortable on a stage, Haughton always aims to preserve the raw, live band essence of his recorded music - letting his love of artists like the Grateful Dead and Jimi Hendrix shine through. Rolling Stone put it best when they said, "Haughton's brand of guitar-based country should satisfy a whole bunch, from Southern rock to mainstream country fans."

Later this month, Haughton will wrap a run of dates with Hudson Westbrook before playing Bourbon and Beyond this fall.

2025 Tour Dates:

May 29 - Virginia Beach, VA @ Elevation 27 *

Mary 30 - Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry *

September 11 - Louisville, KY @ Bourbon and Beyond

* - with Hudson Westbrook

Related Stories

Reid Haughton Warns 'You Should Be Worried About Me'

News > Reid Haughton