Riot Fest Reveal Daily Lineups And Album Plays

(WP) What's my age again? Riot Fest is turning the big 2-0, and to celebrate it's throwing the biggest party yet, headlined by Green Day, Blink-182, Weezer, Jack White, and a total of over 90 bands performing throughout the festival weekend. "I just wanted to put a show together with all of my favorite bands", festival founder Michael Petryshyn reminisced before the inaugural Riot Fest back in 2005.

Throughout the next 20 years, the festival has grown to become one of the biggest independent festivals in the country, known for eclectic lineups, high-profile band reunions, full album plays, and even a butter sculpture tribute to John Stamos.

Along with headliners Green Day, Blink-182, Weezer, and Jack White, the festival will also include performances by the Sex Pistols (Frank Carter and Steve Jones, Paul Cook, Glen Matlock), Idles, "Weird Al" Yankovic, Alkaline Trio, All Time Low, Knocked Loose, Rilo Kiley, The Beach Boys, Jawbreaker, Dropkick Murphys, Bad Religion, The Pogues, The Hold Steady, The Academy Is..., Cobra Starship, Gym Class Heroes, Texas is the Reason, Dance Hall Crashers, The Front Bottoms, Knuckle Puck, The Wonder Years, James, and many many more.

Today the festival is unveiling the daily lineups for those planning ahead.

Daily Lineup: Friday, Sept. 19: Blink-182, "Weird Al" Yankovic, Alkaline Trio, Rilo Kiley, Knocked Loose, The Pogues, The Hold Steady, Sparks, Rico Nasty, Senses Fail, Stiff Little Fingers, Shudder To Think, Touche Amore, Honey Revenge, Camper Van Beethoven, Mariana's Trench, The Didjits, Agnostic Front, Puddles Pity Party, Julia Wolf, Harrison Gordon, Mac Sabbath, Samiam, The Tossers, Shonen Knife, The Barbarians of California, Big Ass Truck IE, Soviet, Emo Philips

Saturday, Sept. 20: Weezer, Jack White, Sex Pistols, All Time Low, The Beach Boys, Dropkick Murphys, The Front Bottoms, Knuckle Puck, James, The Bouncing Souls, The Damned, Citizen, Free Throw, Panchiko, Buzzcocks, Superchunk, Militarie Gun, The Cribs, Helmet, Marky Ramone Plays The Ramones, Thrown, H2O, Wishy, Violet Vira, Speed of Light, Girl In A Coma, Agent Orange, Cliffdiver

Sunday, Sept. 21: Green Day, IDLES, Jawbreaker, Bad Religion, The Academy Is..., Cobra Starship, Gym Class Heroes, Texas Is The Reason, The Wonder Years, Dance Hall Crashers, Hanson, Inhaler, Screeching Weasel, Microwave, DEHD, The Linda Lindas, Pegboy, The Ataris, Lambrini Girls, Ovlov, Soft Play, Smoking Popes, Delta Sleep, Chase Petra, The Effigies, Zero Boys, The Paradox, Quannnic, Weakened Friends, Dune Rats, Footballhead

Album Plays:

Weezer -The Blue Album

Sex Pistols - Never Mind The Bollocks...

Alkaline Trio - Maybe I'll Catch Fire

Bad Religion - Suffer

The Pogues - Rum Sodomy & The Lash

The Hold Steady - Separation Sunday

The Academy Is... - Almost Here

The Front Bottoms - Back On Top

Knuckle Puck - Copacetic

The Bouncing Souls - How I Spent My Summer Vacation

Agent Orange - Living In Darkness

Screeching Weasel - My Brain Hurts

Helmet - Betty

Pegboy - Strong Reaction

The Ataris - So Long, Astoria

Agnostic Front - Victim In Pain

Smoking Popes - Born To Quit

The Effigies - For Ever Grounded

Samiam - Astray

Zero Boys - Vicious Circle

