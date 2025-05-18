Seth MacFarlane Shares New Song 'Give Me The Simple Life'

(Republic) 5x GRAMMY-nominated vocalist and Academy Award-nominated writer, actor, director, and producer, Seth MacFarlane returns with a new song, "Give Me The Simple Life," off his upcoming studio album Lush Life: The Lost Sinatra Arrangements, out June 6th via Verve Records / Republic Records.

"Give Me The Simple Life" features an original arrangement by Nelson Riddle with music by Rube Bloom and lyrics by Harry Ruby. The song follows MacFarlane's previous track, "Lush Life," released last month to critical praise from the likes of Billboard, Variety, American Songwriter, NME, and more.

Lush Life: The Lost Sinatra Arrangements is a one-of-a-kind album that includes twelve never-before-heard arrangements originally created for Frank Sinatra by his legendary collaborators Riddle, Billy May, and Don Costa. Written for some of Sinatra's most classic and celebrated albums, these historic arrangements remained in the private collection of the Sinatra family, unheard - until now. All together, the twelve tracks on Lush Life: The Lost Sinatra Arrangements are much more than a tribute to Frank Sinatra - they are a time capsule of rich musical history, opened for the first time, of undiscovered American treasures, in which MacFarlane's warm, expressive vocals breathe new life into these carefully preserved arrangements. See a behind-the-scenes look at Lush Life: The Lost Sinatra Arrangements HERE. See the full Lush Life: The Lost Sinatra Arrangements album tracklist below.

In collaboration with the Sinatra family and estate, MacFarlane acquired the entire Sinatra music archive in 2018, and has brought these twelve remarkable arrangements to life with a 70-piece orchestra, featuring world-renowned musicians from Los Angeles and London, conducted by acclaimed British conductor John Wilson, and produced by MacFarlane's longtime musical collaborator Joel McNeely. Every song on the album was recorded as a live performance with this ensemble at George Lucas' famed Skywalker Sound Studios in Marin County, California.

Lush Life: The Lost Sinatra Arrangements is MacFarlane's ninth studio album. His critically acclaimed albums In Full Swing [2018], No One Ever Tells You [2016], and Music Is Better Than Words [2012] all received GRAMMY Award nominations for "Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album". Throughout his illustrious career across music, television, film, and comedy, MacFarlane is recognized for his passion and dedication to preserving orchestral music in modern entertainment and bringing classic sounds to modern audiences.

In July, MacFarlane and his orchestra will unveil some never-before-heard arrangements from Lush Life: The Lost Sinatra Arrangements for an unforgettable weekend at Voltaire at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas on Thursday, July 3rd, Friday, July 4th and Saturday, July 5th on sale now. Next year, he'll also bring the album to the stage with a live performance at Los Angeles' Walt Disney Concert Hall on February 17th, 2026, on sale now.

LUSH LIFE: THE LOST SINATRA ARRANGEMENTS TRACKLIST:

"Give Me The Simple Life"

"I Never Felt This Way Before"

"Lush Life"

"Flying Down to Rio"

"How Did She Look?"

"Who's In Your Arms Tonight?"

"A Wonderful Day Like Today"

"When Joanna Loved Me"

"Arrivederci, Roma"

"Hurry Home"

"Ain'tcha Ever Comin' Back"

"Shadows"

