Stream Grace Tyler's New Song 'Heart You Broke'

05-18-2025
(TPR) Country music singer-songwriter, Grace Tyler, has released her latest track, "Heart You Broke," out now. Written by Tyler, Eylsse Yulo and Sydney Cubit, the song is a stark reminder that other people do not get to dictate how you feel - especially when that person is the one who wronged you.

"'Heart You Broke' was sparked by an unexpected text from an ex who clearly didn't appreciate what I'd been writing. But I'm a woman who always gets the last word-and this song is exactly that." -Grace Tyler

The track follows Grace's recent EP, Everything I Didn't Say, which chronicles a whirlwind of emotions in the aftermath of a heart wrenching break-up. In each song Grace's impressive vocals are on full display and the project as a whole is a masterclass in songwriting. With tracks such as "I Hope You Have a Daughter," "Weak Man" and "She Wasn't Crazy," she recently inked her first publishing deal with Concord Music Publishing.

Grace made her major red carpet debut in her home city of Frisco, TX at the 60th ACM Awards. Earlier in the week, she joined fellow rising Country stars for an acoustic performance during the ACM Lifting Lives Top Golf event.

It was also recently announced that Grace will be joining her longtime friend and mentor, Lee Brice, on the road for his upcoming What You Know About That Tour. The tour kicks-off this Fall in Clear Water, FL. She can also be seen performing during the upcoming 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship in Frisco, TX on June 21st.

