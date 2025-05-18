The Lemonheads Return With 'Deep End' Video

(BHM) The Lemonheads are back today with "Deep End" b/w "Sad Cinderella," available now via Fire Records. The double-sided single heralds the impending arrival of Love Chant, the iconic band's first album of all-new original material in almost two decades, due out in the Fall.

"Deep End" is joined by an official music video, filmed on location in Sao Paulo, Brazil, by directors Carlao Busato and Luigi Parisi, streaming now on YouTube. A limited-edition 12" vinyl version of the single will be released on June 13.

Recorded at Sao Paulo's A9 Audio with producer Apollo Nove (Rita Lee, Bebel Gilberto, Seu Jorge), "Deep End" and "Sad Cinderella" offer undeniable evidence of Evan Dando and The Lemonheads' still monumental gifts, twin slices of timeless songcraft heralding the welcome return of a justifiably legendary rock 'n' roll band. Co-written by Dando with longtime collaborator Tom Morgan of Smudge, the churning, riff-powered "Deep End" features instantly identifiable solo guitar from Dinosaur Jr's J Mascis and backing vocals from dear friend and frequent Lemonheads guest Juliana Hatfield. Meanwhile, "Sad Cinderella" sees The Lemonheads putting their singular stamp on a tender cover of Townes Van Zandt's romantic tearjerker, with Dando sharing beautifully brittle duet vocals alongside acclaimed Nashville folk pop singer-songwriter Erin Rae.

"It's never been so painless making a video," says Dando. "Everyone working was really great. The endless sidewalk goes really well with the song."

The Lemonheads will mark their long-awaited reemergence with a wide-ranging world tour, beginning this month with a series of headline shows in Dando's beloved Australia and New Zealand, celebrating the recent 30th anniversaries of the immortal albums, It's A Shame About Ray and Come On Feel The Lemonheads. Additional headline shows and top-billed festival appearances across the UK and Europe get underway in August, with North American dates to be announced soon.

Related Stories

News > The Lemonheads