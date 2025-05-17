The Voice Champ Bryce Leatherwood Releases His Debut Album

(EBM) For Mercury Nashville singer/songwriter Bryce Leatherwood, his love of country music began with listening to the likes of George Jones, Merle Haggard and Conway Twitty in his grandfather's truck. That love and a passion for performing took him from local stages playing for beer in college to being crowned season 22 champion of "The Voice" just over two years ago.

But in many ways that crown was just the beginning of his journey. What followed has been years of firsts. His first time in a writers room, first time on the Grand Ole Opry stage, his first headlining tour and now another first...the release of his self-titled, debut album available today with Saving Country Music observing "his voice is definitely a stellar vehicle for delivering country music."

"I've been chasing this dream ever since the eighth grade when my daddy handed over his much loved Conway Twitty Greatest Hits CD," shared Leatherwood. "To finally have my very own album out in the world, I am just over the moon and so excited for fans to hear it. I hope people listen to it and walk away feeling like country music is alive and well!"

The Woodstock, Georgia native is carrying the influences and country-music foundations built while bumping along in that old pickup on his granddad's farm with him for the debut LP American Songwriter praises as, "a true 21st-century country music album with flares that pay homage to the past." A mix of originals and expertly crafted outside cuts, Leatherwood lets his resonate vocal loose over 12 diverse tunes - centered on his rock solid country roots, but ranging from the pure-emotion of classic balladry to an expanding genre's bleeding edge. Taking a hands-on approach with producer Will Bundy (Riley Green, Ella Langley), Leatherwood threads the needle between the timeless and trendy with surefooted ease.

The album, which Country Now notes "introduces Leatherwood in his most authentic form," features previously released tracks like the rollicking sweep-you-off-your-feet Saturday-night anthem "Neon Does," "The One My Daddy Found" inspired by the decades-long love shared by his parents, "Where the Bar Is" which pops a country-rock top on a quick-hitting tale of late nights and open tabs, "The Finger" a tongue-in-cheek fan favorite sing-along to getting shafted by love and "Shenandoah" penned by Leatherwood with Jeffrey East and Josh Kelley about love and total romantic devotion.

Unreleased tracks on the debut LP include "In Lieu of Flowers" proclaiming his eternal honky tonk allegiance - requesting Joe Diffie and a longneck toast when his time finally comes, the transformative jam "Something Bout A Girl" tracks the making of a man - with the help of a woman's touch, while the feel-good "God Made" mixes twangy Telecaster with tasteful beats for a tale of physical perfection, the bluesy vocal stunner "What If She Does" imagines losing it all and "Cheap Cologne" traces the other side of the story - an aching done-me-wrong anthem nodding to Leatherwood's classic favorites.

Leatherwood has marked release week with a flurry of activity including a stop at NBC's "Today with Jenna & Friends" on Wednesday, May 14, to give fans a preview of the album with a performance of "In Lieu of Flowers." He also received a surprise message on the show from Blake Shelton with his former Voice Coach sharing, "Man, it still seems like literally yesterday that I watched you win 'The Voice,' and I'm still just as proud of you today," Shelton said. "Go get em' brother."

Leatherwood will return to "The Voice" stage for the NBC hit's finale on May 20, joining a star-studded line-up that will include performances from Alicia Keys, Blake Shelton, Chance the Rapper, Sheryl Crow, Joe Jonas, Kelly Clarkson and more.

And the country crooner is showing no signs of slowing down. Leatherwood will celebrate the new album with a return to the Grand Ole Opry on May 24 and the Good Molecules Reverb Stage at CMA Fest next month. Fans can also find him at festivals across the US this summer with more touring news to be announced soon.

Related Stories

Bryce Leatherwood To Perform On Today with Jenna & Friends

The Voice Champ Bryce Leatherwood Announces Debut Album

Bryce Leatherwood Shares 'Where The Bar Is'

Bryce Leatherwood Gets Reflective With 'Still Learning'

News > Bryce Leatherwood