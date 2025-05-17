Thompson Square Stream New Song 'You Were There'

(CEG) Award-winning country music duo Thompson Square release their new single, "You Were There". Keifer Thompson delivers the powerful lead before wife Shawna joins him to reveal their unmistakable harmonies. The lyrics of this beautiful song, written by Josh Osborne, JT Harding and Ryan Tyndell, reveal to the listener that when it comes to real love the details don't matter. It's not about the memories, it's about who you make them with.
"'You Were There' was a must-record for us," said Shawna. "From the first listen, it drew us both in and we knew it had to be a single. It's the same feeling we had when we recorded 'Are You Gonna Kiss Me Or Not' and 'If I Didn't Have You.' For the first 10 listens of the demo, I cried. And when music moves you that way you need to pay attention."
"We have recently reclaimed our independence as artists, and it is so refreshing to be able to get back to doing what we do best," added Keifer. "We want to make music that means something to us not just based on what's 'in' at the time. I believe music is more important than that. An artist should be true to who they are, always. We believe that 'You Were There' represents the best of Thompson Square and we can't wait for everyone to hear it."
Thompson Square is currently touring the country on their "Root's Tour" and are scheduled to perform at CMA Fest in Nashville on Sunday, June 6, 2025 at the Chevy Vibes Stage at 1pm. Shawna will be performing a solo concert highlighting music from her critically-acclaimed Lean On Neon album at East Side Bowl in Nashville on June 10.
Thompson Square Releasing New Single 'You Were There'
Thompson Square, War Hippies And Glen Templeton Added To Blue Lights & Country Nights Benefit Show
Bret Michaels Concert Sidelined By Tornadoes- Foo Fighters Fire Josh Freese-Maneskin's Damiano David Releases Solo Album 'Funny Little Fears'- more
Legendary Band Replacing Alice in Chains At Welcome To Rockville- Metallica- Pop Evil Surprise Fans With Cover Of 'Don't You (Forget About Me)'- Linkin Park- more
Thompson Square Stream New Song 'You Were There'- Morgan Wallen Streams 37-Track Album 'I'm The Problem'- Toby Keith's 'Honkytonk University' Upgraded- more
Lola Young Shares 'One Thing' Video- Dom Dolla Releases 'No Room For A Saint' From F1 The Album- Train And Gabry Ponte Team For 'Brokenhearted'- Kesha- more
RockPile: The Yagas, Peter Holsapple and More
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Hit the Beach in Sierra Leone!
Live: Pearl Jam Rock Nashville
On The Record: Steely Dan- Stevie Wonder- Smokey Robinson
Bret Michaels Concert Sidelined By Tornadoes
Foreigner To Rock The Voice Season Finale
Velvet Chains Introduce New Lineup With 'Ghost In The Shell'
Maneskin's Damiano David Releases Debut Solo Album 'Funny Little Fears'
Frank Zappa and The Mothers of Invention Preview Concert Film
Giant Share 'It's Not Right' Visualizer As 'Stand And Deliver' Arrives
The Rasmus Release 'Break These Chains' Video