Velvet Chains Introduce New Lineup With 'Ghost In The Shell'

(PFA) Building upon the success of their last Top 25 single "Dead Inside" that spent 22 weeks on the chart, Las Vegas rockers Velvet Chains are back with a revitalized lineup and new single "Ghost In The Shell."
The latest single is set to build upon the success the band now comprised of Chaz Terra (vocals), Phillip Paulsen (guitars/backing vocals), Von Boldt (guitars/backing vocals), Nils Goldschmidt (bass/backing vocals) and Jason Hope (drums) has garnered already at rock radio.
The song kicks off with a memorable intro and is pushed by the relatable lyrics from the chorus: "Burn down the system, Set it on fire, They took my soul and left me to die here."
The band will be hitting the road in support of the new single and for the first public performances by the new lineup. Velvet Chains has been tapped to open for Stone Temple Pilots in Brazil (May 22nd) as well as play at the FESTIVAL PORAO DO ROCK on May 23rd. They will also play a headline show in Brazil on May 25th before retuning back to the US. More tour dates will be announced in the near future.
