Beauty School Dropout Take Things In A Different Direction With 'On Your Lips'

(Muses) LA rock band Beauty School Dropout officially embark on a bold new chapter with the release of "On Your Lips." The boundary-pushing song offers their ever-growing fanbase a first taste of the band's new musical direction.

"This song is our first big leap into a sound we've never harnessed before. It's experimental, rhythmic, heavy and fun all at the same time. For us it means maturing into our sound and showing we're not the same kids we were when we started this project 5 years ago. For the fans it's meant to be a track they put on at parties, late night drives, and all the cinematic moments you wish you had a score for in life."

Beauty School Dropout have also released a striking new music video for "ON YOUR LIPS". This summer, they will hit the road as part of both the Idobi Radio Summer School tour as well as Warped Tour stops in Washington D.C., Long Beach, and Orlando, and more.

"On Your Lips" arrives as the rock band- comprised of Colie Hutzler, Beepus, and Bardo - continues to ascend. Beauty School Dropout's debut and sophomore albums, We Made Plans And God Laughed and Ready To Eat, have amassed over 60 million streams globally and more than five million views on YouTube to date, receiving praise from major outlets like Billboard, Alternative Press, SPIN, NME, Grammy.com, Kerrang, Rock Sound, and many others.

Since their explosive debut in 2022, they have been disrupting the scene with a riotous blend of rebellion, freedom, and unapologetic self-expression. Their music challenges the status quo, celebrates individuality, and channels the frustrations and desires of a generation.

