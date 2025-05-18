The Dandy Warhols Celebrate 30th Anniversary With the 'Rock Remaker' Remix EP

(Reybee) As The Dandy Warhols mark a major milestone in their storied career-the 30th anniversary of their debut album DANDYS RULE OK-they continue to evolve and experiment with ROCK REMAKER, an EP of hard-hitting, floor-shaking remixes from their acclaimed 2024 album ROCKMAKER.

At the heart of the release is the focus track, "The Cross (Night Club Remix)," a searing reinvention by the acclaimed electronic duo Night Club that drags the original deep into a gritty goth-club underworld. With throbbing synths and industrial undercurrents, Night Club transform the song into a midnight banger that's fit for a face-off between Joy Division and Front 242. "It's the kind of remix that punches a hole in the dancefloor," says guitarist/keyboardist Peter G. Holmstrom. "Night Club totally captured the tension and menace of the original and made it even more intense."

Joining Night Club on the remix roster are a who's who of forward-thinking artists: Andy Bell of U.K. shoegaze pioneers Ride (aka GLOK) reimagines "Alcohol And Cocainemarijuananicotine" into a mesmerizing mantra of synth minimalism; acclaimed Danish indie/electronic mastermind Trentemøller transforms "Teutonic Wine" into a slinky midnight groove; and celebrated U.K. producer, remixer and member of Sabres of Paradise Jagz Kooner injects new energy into "Root Of All Evil," adding deep funk, courtesy of Melvin Brannon (Dan Reed Network). A previously released standout remix of "I Will Never Stop Loving You (feat. Debbie Harry)" by NYC's spacerock crafters A Place To Bury Strangers delivers a wall of sonic chaos, placing Harry's iconic vocals in a haze of reverb and grit.

The release of ROCK REMAKER arrives as The Dandy Warhols are in the thick of their East Coast tour, stops that included iconic venues like The Stone Pony in Asbury Park and Daryl's House in Pawling, NY. This weekend, the band plays an unprecedented four dates in New York City. These performances bring the band's reinvigorated sound to life, riding high on the acclaim of ROCKMAKER, which featured guest appearances by Slash, Frank Black, and Debbie Harry. With fans packing into sold-out rooms, the band has begun weaving deeper cuts from DANDYS RULE OK into the setlists-an intentional nod to the LP's recent 30th birthday.

