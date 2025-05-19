Alicia Keys Hell's Kitchen Deluxe Edition Arrives

(fcc) Hell's Kitchen (Original Broadway Cast Recording) - Deluxe Edition is out now via Alicia Keys Records/Interscope Records and includes three bonus tracks featuring 17-time GRAMMY winner Alicia Keys, 9-time GRAMMY nominee Durrell "Tank" Babbs and introduces Amanda Reid, who will be taking over the role of Ali on Broadway beginning Tuesday, May 27th.
Friday saw the release of the first bonus track, "If I Ain't Got You" featuring Durrell "Tank" Babbs and Amanda Reid, and today the video for "The River" featuring Alicia Keys and introducing Amanda Reid is now live. The third bonus track on the Deluxe set is "Not Even the King" featuring Durrell "Tank" Babbs.
Alicia Keys will perform "The River/ "Empire State of Mind" with Amanda Reid on the season 27 finale of NBC's four-time Emmy Award-winning competition series The Voice during the live show on Tuesday, May 20th (NBC 9/8c)
Tracklisting for Hell's Kitchen (Original Broadway Cast Recording) - Deluxe Edition
The Elevator Prologue - Maleah Joi Moon
The Gospel - Maleah Joi Moon, Shoshana Bean, Chris Lee
The River - Maleah Joi Moon, Hell's Kitchen Cast
Seventeen - Shoshana Bean, Hell's Kitchen Cast
You Don't Know My Name - Maleah Joi Moon, Vanessa Ferguson, Jackie Leon
Miss Liza Jane Plays Piano for The First Time - Maleah Joi Moon
Kaleidoscope (Ali's Version) - Maleah Joi Moon, Hell's Kitchen Cast
Gramercy Park - Chris Lee, Maleah Joi Moon, Hell's Kitchen Cast
Not Even The King - Brandon Victor Dixon
Teenage Love Affair - Shoshana Bean, Hell's Kitchen Cast
Not Even the King (Reprise) - Shoshana Bean, Brandon Victor Dixon
Unthinkable (I'm Ready) - Maleah Joi Moon, Chris Lee
You Play These Notes - Kecia Lewis, Maleah Joi Moon
Girl On Fire - Jackie Leon, Vanessa Ferguson, Chris Lee
Perfect Way To Die - Kecia Lewis
Heartburn - Maleah Joi Moon, Shoshana Bean, Hell's Kitchen Cast
Love Looks Better - Shoshana Bean, Hell's Kitchen Cast
Work On It - Maleah Joi Moon, Hell's Kitchen Cast
Price, Bonds, and Scott - Kecia Lewis
Authors Of Forever - Kecia Lewis, Maleah Joi Moon, Hell's Kitchen Cast
Fallin' - Brandon Victor Dixon, Shoshana Bean, Hell's Kitchen Cast
If I Ain't Got You - Brandon Victor Dixon, Maleah Joi Moon
Pawn It All - Shoshana Bean, Hell's Kitchen Cast
Like You'll Never See Me Again - Maleah Joi Moon, Chris Lee
When It's All Over - Maleah Joi Moon, Hell's Kitchen Cast
Hallelujah/Like Water - Brandon Victor Dixon, Kecia Lewis, Maleah Joi Moon
No One - Shoshana Bean, Maleah Joi Moon, Hell's Kitchen Cast
All We Can Do Is Play - Maleah Joi Moon, Hell's Kitchen Cast
Empire State of Mind - Maleah Joi Moon, Shoshana Bean, Brandon Victor Dixon
Kaleidoscope (From the New Broadway Musical "Hell's Kitchen") - Alicia Keys feat. Maleah Joi Moon
The River (Alicia's Version) - Alicia Keys, Amanda Reid
If I Ain't Got You (Tank's Version) - Tank, Amanda Reid, Alicia Keys
Not Even The King (Tank's Version) - Tank
