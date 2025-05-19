Alicia Keys Hell's Kitchen Deluxe Edition Arrives

(fcc) Hell's Kitchen (Original Broadway Cast Recording) - Deluxe Edition is out now via Alicia Keys Records/Interscope Records and includes three bonus tracks featuring 17-time GRAMMY winner Alicia Keys, 9-time GRAMMY nominee Durrell "Tank" Babbs and introduces Amanda Reid, who will be taking over the role of Ali on Broadway beginning Tuesday, May 27th.

Friday saw the release of the first bonus track, "If I Ain't Got You" featuring Durrell "Tank" Babbs and Amanda Reid, and today the video for "The River" featuring Alicia Keys and introducing Amanda Reid is now live. The third bonus track on the Deluxe set is "Not Even the King" featuring Durrell "Tank" Babbs.

Alicia Keys will perform "The River/ "Empire State of Mind" with Amanda Reid on the season 27 finale of NBC's four-time Emmy Award-winning competition series The Voice during the live show on Tuesday, May 20th (NBC 9/8c)

Tracklisting for Hell's Kitchen (Original Broadway Cast Recording) - Deluxe Edition

The Elevator Prologue - Maleah Joi Moon

The Gospel - Maleah Joi Moon, Shoshana Bean, Chris Lee

The River - Maleah Joi Moon, Hell's Kitchen Cast

Seventeen - Shoshana Bean, Hell's Kitchen Cast

You Don't Know My Name - Maleah Joi Moon, Vanessa Ferguson, Jackie Leon

Miss Liza Jane Plays Piano for The First Time - Maleah Joi Moon

Kaleidoscope (Ali's Version) - Maleah Joi Moon, Hell's Kitchen Cast

Gramercy Park - Chris Lee, Maleah Joi Moon, Hell's Kitchen Cast

Not Even The King - Brandon Victor Dixon

Teenage Love Affair - Shoshana Bean, Hell's Kitchen Cast

Not Even the King (Reprise) - Shoshana Bean, Brandon Victor Dixon

Unthinkable (I'm Ready) - Maleah Joi Moon, Chris Lee

You Play These Notes - Kecia Lewis, Maleah Joi Moon

Girl On Fire - Jackie Leon, Vanessa Ferguson, Chris Lee

Perfect Way To Die - Kecia Lewis

Heartburn - Maleah Joi Moon, Shoshana Bean, Hell's Kitchen Cast

Love Looks Better - Shoshana Bean, Hell's Kitchen Cast

Work On It - Maleah Joi Moon, Hell's Kitchen Cast

Price, Bonds, and Scott - Kecia Lewis

Authors Of Forever - Kecia Lewis, Maleah Joi Moon, Hell's Kitchen Cast

Fallin' - Brandon Victor Dixon, Shoshana Bean, Hell's Kitchen Cast

If I Ain't Got You - Brandon Victor Dixon, Maleah Joi Moon

Pawn It All - Shoshana Bean, Hell's Kitchen Cast

Like You'll Never See Me Again - Maleah Joi Moon, Chris Lee

When It's All Over - Maleah Joi Moon, Hell's Kitchen Cast

Hallelujah/Like Water - Brandon Victor Dixon, Kecia Lewis, Maleah Joi Moon

No One - Shoshana Bean, Maleah Joi Moon, Hell's Kitchen Cast

All We Can Do Is Play - Maleah Joi Moon, Hell's Kitchen Cast

Empire State of Mind - Maleah Joi Moon, Shoshana Bean, Brandon Victor Dixon

Kaleidoscope (From the New Broadway Musical "Hell's Kitchen") - Alicia Keys feat. Maleah Joi Moon

The River (Alicia's Version) - Alicia Keys, Amanda Reid

If I Ain't Got You (Tank's Version) - Tank, Amanda Reid, Alicia Keys

Not Even The King (Tank's Version) - Tank

Related Stories

Annie Lennox Joins Alicia Keys At Final Keys To The Summer Tour Stop

Alicia Keys Reveals Keys To The Summer Tour Openers

Alicia Keys Announces North American Summer Tour

News > Alicia Keys